Super Absorbent Polymer Market Size Hit US$ 13.6 Bn by 2026

Asia- Pacific dominated the global super absorbent polymer (SAP) market in the year 2018. Different huge purposes behind the predominance of Asia- Pacific are growth in call for SAP within the area is attributed to the growing populace and growing awareness concerning private hygiene inside the area. Penetration of personal hygiene products such as child diapers, grownup incontinence merchandise, and sanitary napkins is tremendously low in this place. Thus, there's a massive ability for the increase of this market in APAC. China represented the biggest market in the district, trailed by Japan, South Korea, and India in the year 2018. Though, Europe is relied upon to rise as the quickest developing locale regarding a piece of the pie. China is one in every of the most important shoppers of private hygiene merchandise within the world. The demand for private hygiene merchandise within the country is attributed to an outsized variety of kid population, and a rise in income, which results in a rise in personal and hygiene care disbursement. the employment of baby diapers in China started late, however, it's grownup at a speedy pace over recent years. The country accounts for quite ten percent of the world’s kid population. The boom may be attributed to increasing demand from diverse utility segments, specifically baby diapers, girl hygiene products, and grownup incontinence products. Increasing the delivery rate, growing shopping power, and developing urbanization are factors boosting the demand. Agriculture is one of the largest sectors within the region. accessibility of fresh could be a serious issue within the region because of enhanced environmental deterioration, high eroding, occasional floods, increase in pollution level, and others, this can be expected to extend the consumption of super absorbent polymers within the agriculture application.

Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing super absorbent polymer industry, high research and development from polymer manufacturers, the marketplace is driven by growing demand from producers of child diapers owing to its high water absorption and retention capacity. Changing lifestyles and flourishing e-commerce are some of the primary elements contributing to the regional market growth.

Personal hygiene has dominated the application type segment in the year 2018 and the segment is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. Personal hygiene is the largest application of SAP. The biggest use of SAP is found in personal disposable hygiene merchandise, like baby diapers, adult protecting undergarments, and sanitary napkins. Diaper producing is the largest application of SAP worldwide. Because of the rise in birth rate, baby diapers are witnessing zoom. Growing population and inflated awareness relating to personal hygiene are leading to an increase in demand for sanitary napkins. Besides baby diapers and sanitary napkins, the demand for adult diapers is additionally increasing at a better rate as a result of the increasing aging population and therefore the growing range of cases of adult incontinence.

Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide segment dominated the polymer market on the basis of product type in the year 2018. Polyacrylamide is one in every of the foremost usually used SAP for agriculture, husbandry, and horticulture functions. The properties like soil stabilization and action of suspended particles to enhance the runoff water, limit surface waterproofing, increase infiltration rate created polyacrylamides as wide accepted super absorbent chemical compounds.Some of the common applications of polyacrylamide polymer are rain-fed agriculture, mechanical device irrigation, and road cuts. It’s extremely cost-efficient on the part of furrow irrigation systems, wherever it will be applied at a lower rate. It may also be utilized in alternative applications like food packaging, adhesives, coatings, and paper producing. Further innovation and development from manufacturers in accessories and instrument is expected to raise the segment during the forecast period.

Some of the key manufacturing companies include in the global super absorbent polymer (SAP) market are BASF SE, Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, LG Chemical Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd., SDP Global Co., Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd., KAO Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, and Yixing Danson Technology.

In might 2015, Japan Shokubai exaggerated super absorbent polymers producer capability up to a 100,000 tons at its subsidiary Japan SHOKUBAI EUROPE N.V. in Belgium.

In Dec 2017, LG Chemicals Ltd. declared that it absolutely was aiming to increase production capability of propenoic acid and super absorbent polymers by the tip of 2019. For this, the corporate invested with US$ three hundred Billion to extend the yield of super absorbent polymers from a 100 KT to 500 KT per year.

In might 2017, the corporate declared the growth of its production capability for superabsorbent polymers in South Korea. This growth aims to extend its production capability by 59,000 Tons to extend the overall capability to 118,000 Tons.

In Gregorian calendar month 2017, Evonik launched a replacement superior superabsorbent, 'FAVOR goop.' This new superabsorbent has distinctive properties, that build baby diapers and incontinence merchandise even a lot of absorbent and reliable. It helped the corporate improve the performance of its merchandise and meet the varied needs of shoppers.

