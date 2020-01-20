Associa HRW, Inc. Hosts Board Member Legal Seminar

/EIN News/ -- Raleigh, NC, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa HRW, Inc. will be hosting a legal seminar for current and potential board members on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and again at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the HRW office in Raleigh, North Carolina



The event will feature local legal expert, Jim Slaughter from Black Slaughter Black, who will provide information to residents and board members on several topics including community association law, rules board members should follow, order of business, agendas, minutes, board vs. annual meeting procedures, motions, voting, closed sessions, and parliamentary resources.



“Associa HRW understands the value of an educated board and how laws, legalese, and governing documents are often difficult to decode,” stated Keith Marine, Associa HRW president. “Our team is dedicated to equipping board members with the right training, resources, and information to help them lead their communities with confidence.”



Please RSVP to kmarine@hrw.net by January 24, 2020.



