Command HQ of the State Security Force – Mashhad – Malek-Abad Boulevard

These two bases played an active role in the suppression of the November 2019 nationwide uprising and the massacre of the people and youth, killing and wounding hundreds of protesters” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, January 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early hours of yesterday, Sunday, January 19, 2020, defiant youth targeted the IRGC’s so-called Mohammad Rasoulollah base in Tehran’s Jannat-Abad District.

In another development, in the early hours of this morning, Monday, January 20, 2020, defiant youth targeted the Command HQ of the State Security Force in Mashhad’s Malek-Abad Boulevard.

These two bases played an active role in the suppression of the November 2019 nationwide uprising and the massacre of the people and youth, killing and wounding hundreds of protesters.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 20, 2020

Iran: Command HQ of State Security Force in Mashhad, IRGC Bassij Base in Tehran Targeted



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.