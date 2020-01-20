Issued by NCRI

Iran: Command HQ of State Security Force in Mashhad, IRGC Bassij Base in Tehran Targeted

PARIS, FRANCE, January 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early hours of yesterday, Sunday, January 19, 2020, defiant youth targeted the IRGC’s so-called Mohammad Rasoulollah base in Tehran’s Jannat-Abad District.

In another development, in the early hours of this morning, Monday, January 20, 2020, defiant youth targeted the Command HQ of the State Security Force in Mashhad’s Malek-Abad Boulevard.

These two bases played an active role in the suppression of the November 2019 nationwide uprising and the massacre of the people and youth, killing and wounding hundreds of protesters.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform.

