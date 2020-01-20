Bombardier Gets Green Light for Avionics Upgrade on Learjet Aircraft

U.S. Federal Aviation Administration certifies update to the popular Garmin G5000 avionics suite

This leading-edge technology will be standard on new Learjet aircraft and available as a retrofit on in-service Learjet 70 and Learjet 75 aircraft

Upgrade brings enhanced capabilities to the renowned Bombardier Vision flight deck and paves the way for future advancements

Bombardier’s newest Learjet, the Learjet 75 Liberty, is getting strong interest on the market, boasting the smoothest ride and the most spacious cabin as well as the latest avionics

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its continuing commitment to the legendary Learjet product line, Bombardier is pleased to announce that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has certified the latest update to the popular Garmin G5000 avionics suite aboard Learjet aircraft.

The upgrade will be incorporated on new Learjet aircraft deliveries. In a few months’ time, the new Garmin G5000 avionics suite will also be a standard feature on Bombardier’s newest Learjet, the Learjet 75 Liberty, which is expected to enter service in mid-2020. A retrofit for in-service Learjet 70 and Learjet 75 aircraft will be available in early 2020.

“The latest Garmin G5000 avionics suite is one of many reasons to love Learjet,” said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “With a steady stream of acclaimed enhancements and the upcoming entry-into-service of the new Learjet 75 Liberty, Bombardier is making the world’s best light jet an irresistible choice for more operators than ever before.”

“The Learjet is an iconic symbol that is known for its performance and efficiency, and the ever-popular Garmin G5000 integrated flight deck further enhances this platform with modern features such as wireless connectivity, FANS 1/A+ and more*,” said Carl Wolf, Vice President, Aviation Sales and Marketing, Garmin. “We’re thrilled to work alongside Bombardier to deliver a state-of-the-art avionics suite with an advanced feature set that reduces pilot workload, improves situational awareness and gives pilots a superior in-flight experience.”

Bombardier’s recent enhancements to the beloved Learjet are popular with operators and include a standard pocket door for the quietest flight as well as extended maintenance intervals that drive down operating costs. The spacious new Learjet 75 Liberty, which further demonstrates Bombardier’s commitment to Learjet, is getting strong interest on the market. A full-size interior mock-up of this value-added business jet has already made several appearances to overwhelmingly positive reviews.

The new Garmin G5000 avionics suite will bring workload-reducing improvements, including climb, cruise and descent vertical navigation, enhanced take-off and landing performance calculations and much more. FANS 1/A+, which enables access to the most efficient and favourable routes, will be offered as an option. It will ensure readiness for modernized airspace requirements and deliver efficiency gains that are expected to lower direct operating costs. Pilots will also benefit from a vast array of wireless connectivity features, including two-way flight plan transfers between compatible apps and avionics, available thanks to Garmin’s Flight Stream 510 solution.

The Learjet 75 Liberty has the same operating costs as its competitors in the light jet category while offering the most spacious cabin, the fastest speed, the longest range and the smoothest ride. It is also a step up from other light jets in terms of safety standards, certified to the FAA’s more stringent Part 25 regulations, applicable to commercial airliners, unlike other light jets certified to Part 23 regulations.

The six-seat configuration aboard the Learjet 75 Liberty gives light jet passengers unprecedented freedom to stretch out. A standard pocket door between the cockpit and the Executive Suite delivers a quiet flight, while retractable side tables and stowable ottomans ensure productivity and comfort.

The Learjet 75 Liberty has a range of 2,080 nautical miles, able to connect Las Vegas to New York, Seattle to Washington, D.C., and Mexico City to San Francisco, nonstop.**

About Garmin

Garmin’s aviation business segment is a leading provider of solutions to OEM, aftermarket, military and government customers. Garmin’s portfolio includes navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, an expansive suite of ADS-B solutions and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability and value. For more information about Garmin’s full line of avionics, go to www.garmin.com/aviation.

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Notes to Editors

Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services. Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier Business Aircraft. To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

*Some features are optional.

**The Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft is currently under development and the design tolerances remain to be finalized and certified. All specifications and data are approximate, may change without notice and subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and other conditions.

Bombardier, Bombardier Vision, Learjet, Learjet 70, Learjet 75 and Learjet 75 Liberty are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Louise Solomita

Bombardier Aviation

+ 1 514-855-5001, ext. 25148

Louise.Solomita@aero.bombardier.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.