Alaris Aerospace closes out year with five new asset transactions and $89 million in sales, a 14% year-over-year growth

/EIN News/ -- POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Aerospace Systems, LLC (Alaris), a leading aircraft parts distributor and asset manager with a global footprint serving more than 300 airlines, announced year-end sales of $89 million, representing a 14% year-over-year growth.



Alaris also announced five new aircraft and engine transactions completed during the second half of the year:

Teardowns:

○ MSN 612 – DOM 1996 A319 with CFM56-5B Nacelles

○ MSN 2396 – DOM 2005 A319 with V2500 Nacelles and equipped with enhanced avionics, enhanced landing gear, low time APU

○ MSN 612 – DOM 1996 A319 with CFM56-5B Nacelles ○ MSN 2396 – DOM 2005 A319 with V2500 Nacelles and equipped with enhanced avionics, enhanced landing gear, low time APU Other Aircraft and Engine transactions completed in partnership with our co-investors:

○ Acquired MSN 2148 - DOM 2004 A320

○ Acquired MSN 28069 - DOM 1998 737-800 with two CFM56-7B engines

○ Acquired V11590- V2527-A5 Engine

Headquartered in South Florida, Alaris serves an extensive network of national flag carriers, low cost operators, cargo carriers, charter operators, and major MROs around the world. Alaris specializes in the aftermarket distribution of parts, primarily those associated with Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, and ATR fleets.

The first two quarters of 2019 were highlighted with completion of five airframe teardowns with the repair, overhaul, and sale of removed parts to be managed by Alaris from its headquarters in South Florida:

MSN 1947-DOM 2003 Airbus A319 with V2500 Nacelles and equipped with enhanced avionics, enhanced landing gear, low time APU

MSN 1955- DOM 2003 Airbus A319 with V2500 Nacelles and equipped with enhanced avionics, enhanced landing gear, low time APU

MSN 990 – DOM 1999 A320 with V2500 Nacelles and enhanced landing gear with low time APU

MSN 864 – DOM 1998 A321 with V2500 Nacelles

MSN 621 – DOM 1996 A319 with CFM56- 5B nacelles

“We closed out the year with record numbers in terms of both sales and aircraft and engine transactions, creating a strong momentum going into 2020,” said Ramnik Soni, COO & CFO of Alaris. “In the past year we have added key clients across the globe and significantly expanded our warehouse space including adding a location in Antwerp. We are well poised to continue our growth and cross the $100 million mark in 2020.”

“This past year was pivotal for Alaris and despite the global weakness and the turmoil of the trade wars, we have posted solid growth for yet another year. The actions taken in 2019 have laid the foundation for another 10 years of growth and prosperity at Alaris. The goal for 2020 is to do a minimum of 12 airframe part outs and four engine part outs,” said Bikram Jaswal, Alaris President & CEO.

About Alaris

Alaris Aerospace Systems, LLC (Alaris) is a leading aircraft parts distributor and asset manager with a global footprint serving over 300 airlines and MRO customers, headquartered in South Florida with warehouses and offices in Europe, Middle East, and Asia. Alaris is an ASA-100 accredited company that specializes in the aftermarket distribution of Airframe and Engine Components, most notably those associated with Airbus, Boeing, Embraer and ATR fleets. For further information: please visit: alarisaero.com or media@alarisaero.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nidhi Soni, media@alarisaero.com or

Elizabeth Kelley Grace

Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net , 561.702.7471



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.