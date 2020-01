Automotive Telematics Market - Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2029

A recent market study published on the automotive telematics market includes industry analysis for 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2029 for APAC region and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.

After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the automotive telematics market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



Chapter 01 – Executive Summary



The report initiates with the executive summary of the automotive telematics market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand- & supply-side trends of the automotive telematics market.



Chapter 02 – Market Introduction



Readers can find the definition and a detailed segmentation of the automotive telematics market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the automotive telematics market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to automotive telematics is provided in this section.



Chapter 03 – Global Automotive Telematics Market Analysis Scenario



This section highlights inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the automotive telematics market report. This chapter also explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the global automotive telematics market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, and Porter’s five forces analysis for the automotive telematics market.



In-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact related to the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trend analysis on the market have been provided in this section.



Chapter 04 – Global Automotive Telematics Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029, by Region



Based on the region, the automotive telematics market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and rest of the world. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the automotive telematics market and market attractiveness analysis region wise.



Chapter 05 – APAC Automotive Telematics Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029



This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the APAC automotive telematics market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN and Oceania. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on the application and countries in APAC.



Chapter 06 – ASEAN Automotive Telematics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2019–2029



This chapter provides the growth scenario of the automotive telematics market in ASEAN countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and rest of ASEAN. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.



Chapter 07 – Indonesia Automotive Telematics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2019–2029



This chapter highlights the growth of the automotive telematics market in Indonesia. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the automotive telematics market in Indonesia.



Chapter 08 – Malaysia Automotive Telematics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2019–2029



This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the automotive telematics market in Malaysia. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on the application and countries in Malaysia.



Chapter 09 – Thailand Automotive Telematics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2019–2029



This chapter highlights the growth of the automotive telematics market in Thailand. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the automotive telematics market in Thailand.



Chapter 10 – Rest of ASEAN Automotive Telematics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2019–2029



This chapter provides a detailed analysis of the growth of the automotive telematics market in rest of ASEAN. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on the application and countries in rest of ASEAN.



Chapter 11 – Competition Landscape



In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the automotive telematics market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio. In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the automotive telematics market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Visteon Corporation, Aplicom Oy, Trimble Inc., Airbiquity Inc., Scorpion Automotive Ltd., iTriangle Infotech Pvt Ltd., Shenzhen Concox Information & Technology Co., Ltd., Minda Corporation Limited, idem telematics GmbH, Road Track, ACTIA Group, Lavinta Buana Sakti, Microlise Limited, BOX Telematics, Redtail Telematics Corporation, and others.



Chapter 12 – Assumptions and Acronyms



This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the automotive telematics market report.



Chapter 13 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the automotive telematics market.

