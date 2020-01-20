Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025 Edition)

The report titled “Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Reports: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, provides an in depth analysis of the global heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment market by value, by product type, by region, etc.

The report also provides a detailed regional analysis of the HVAC equipment market, including the following regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market has also been forecasted for the year 2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market is highly fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. Some heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market players operate on a local level while other players operate on a regional and global level. The manufacturers of HVAC produce different types of HVAC equipment for different purpose and applications.



However, the competition in the global heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market is dominated by few HVAC market players. Further, key players of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market are United Technologies Corporation (Carrier), Ingersoll-Rand plc (Trane Inc.), Johnson Controls International plc (York International), Daikin Industries Ltd. (Goodman Global, Inc.) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Country Coverage

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Japan

4. China

5. Southeast Asia

6. India

7. ROW



Company Coverage

1. United Technologies Corporation (Carrier)

2. Ingersoll-Rand plc (Trane Inc.)

3. Johnson Controls International plc (York International)

4. Daikin Industries Ltd. (Goodman Global, Inc.)



Segment Coverage

Residential HVAC Equipment



Ducted

Ductless



Commercial HVAC Equipment



1. Ducted-Applied Systems

2. Ducted-Unitary

3. Ductless (VRF)



Executive Summary

HVAC stands for Heating, Ventilation and Air-conditioning. HVAC refers to the different systems used for moving air between indoor and outdoor areas, along with providing acceptable indoor air quality. These systems are also used to provide thermal comfort and maintain humidity at the optimum level.



HVAC equipment are placed in buildings to achieve heating, ventilation and cooling. HVAC equipment can be broadly categorized into two product types: Residential HVAC and Commercial HVAC. Residential HVAC equipment are used in houses, whereas commercial HVAC equipment are used in commercial buildings, such as office buildings, large retail stores, warehouses and other large buildings.



HVAC equipment installed in the residential and commercial sectors are responsible for the same functions of heating, cooling and ventilation. But, there are few differences exist in the installation of HVAC systems in both the sectors. These differences are explained on the basis of structure, location, heating or cooling capacity, exhaust ventilation and maintenance cost.



The residential HVAC market can be segmented on the basis of equipment (Split Systems, Furnaces and Indoor Components) and sub product types (Ducted and Ductless). The commercial HVAC equipment market can be segmented on the basis of sub product types (Ducted-Applied Systems, Ducted-Unitary and Ductless (VRF)).



The global heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market Reports has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2014-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next five years i.e. 2020-2025 tremendously. The heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market is expected to increase due to surging urban population, rising number of new housing units, growing replacement demand of HVAC systems, escalating demand for AC/heat pumps for new residential construction, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as uncertainty in the demand for HVAC systems due to climate change, high cost involved, etc.

