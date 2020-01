2020 Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market: Sales and Market Shares of Major Suppliers, and Profiles of Current and Emerging Companies

This unique report provides Europe sales and market share estimates for major suppliers of molecular diagnostic products by country. The report also presents strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their product portfolios, marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in RandD, collaborative arrangements, and business strategies.

Competitive Assessments



- Abbott

- Affymetrix

- Agilent Technologies

- Applied Gene Technologies

- Arca Biopharma

- Beckman Coulter/Danaher

- Becton Dickinson

- Biokit

- bioMerieux

- Bio-Rad

- Biotest

- Cepheid

- Decode Genetics

- Diadexus

- Eiken Chemical

- Elitech Group

- Enzo Biochem

- Exact Sciences

- Fujirebio

- Grifols

- Hologic

- Illumina

- LabCorp

- Leica Biosystems

- Li-Cor Biosciences

- Myriad Genetics

- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

- PerkinElmer

- Proteome Sciences

- Qiagen

- Roche

- Scienion

- Sequenom

- Shimadzu

- Siemens Healthineers

- Sierra Molecular

- Takara Bio

- Tecan Group

- Thermo Fisher



List of Tables



France Molecular Diagnostics Market By Major Supplier

France HIV/Hepatitis NAT Market Reagent Sales By Major Supplier



Germany Molecular Diagnostics Market by Major Supplier

Germany HIV/Hepatitis NAT Market Reagent Sales by Major Supplier



Italy Molecular Diagnostics Market by Major Supplier

Italy HIV/Hepatitis NAT Market by Major Supplier



Spain Molecular Diagnostics Market by Major Supplier

Spain HIV/Hepatitis NAT Market Reagent Sales by Major Supplier



UK Molecular Diagnostics Market by Major Supplier

UK HIV/Hepatitis NAT Market Reagent Sales by Major Supplier



Contains 129 pages and 10 tables



