Global Bakery Premixes Market is Expected to Reach USD 433.49 Million by 2026 : Fior Markets

Bakery Premixes Market by Type (Complete Mix, Dough-Base Mix, Dough Concentrate), Application, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Bakery Premixes market is expected to grow from USD 282.46 Million in 2017 to USD 433.49 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019-2026, according to the new report published by Fior Markets. Increasing demand for specialty bread-based bakery products with different formulations in bakery ingredients due to changing consumer preference, is a major factor driving the growth of the global bakery premix market. In addition to changing customer lifestyle, demand for bakery products with natural ingredients is growing and is therefore driving the global bakery premix market over the forecast period.

Bakery premixes are materials that include a combination of ingredients which make up part of the end products (usually 40-60%) to which only flour is added for the manufacture of a variety of bakery products. Bakery premix includes special formulations of bakery ingredients that offers variety of taste, texture and color to bakery items such as cake, pie, white bread rolls, bakery flour, muffins, donut and bread rolls.

Factors such as multifunctional features of bakery premixes will drive its market growth in key applications, such as bread, cakes, and pastries. However, high R&D investments for bakery premixes may hamper the market growth.

Key players operating in the global Bakery Premixes market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bakels Group, Cargill, Corbion, Glanbia PLC, Lesaffre, Premia Food Additives Pvt. Ltd., Puratos and Royal DSM among others. To enhance their market position in the global bakery premixes market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in February, 2019, Glanbia Nutritionals acquired Watson, a U.S. based manufacturer and supplier of high-quality custom nutrient premix, bakery ingredient, edible film and material conditioning solutions for the nutrition, food and beverage, personal care and supplement industries. Watson is a third generation family business with an 80-year history of providing exceptional quality, capability, and service to its customers. The transaction is highly complementary, strengthening Glanbia’s capability set with microencapsulation, agglomeration, micronizing, spray drying and edible film technologies. The knowledge and experience of the combined R&D teams will cement Glanbia’s position as a leader in the sector, with the enhanced ability to create superior premix solutions that address the complex formulation requirements of today’s increasingly sophisticated applications. Glanbia Nutritionals’ custom nutrient premix production footprint now extends coast to coast in the U.S. with facilities in California, Missouri, Illinois, and Connecticut to better serve customers across the region. The U.S. presence is supplemented by facilities in Germany and China to provide global scale and solutions to our customers.

For instance, in March 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company launched a new line of organic flours. This new line of flour includes organic, all-purpose flour, and organic premium bread flour, with additional organic milled products that it plans to offer in the coming years.

Also, as in august, 2018, global science-based company Royal DSM is planning to build a dedicated premix manufacturing facility for the maternal and infant nutrition market in Poland. Financial details of the investment have not been disclosed by the company. Upon completion, the plant is expected to double the production output at the site within the next couple of years.

The complete mix segment had a market value of around USD 116.49 million in 2018

The type segment is divided into complete mix, dough-base mix, dough concentrate. The Complete Mix segment emerged as the leader in the global Bakery Premixes market with a revenue of USD 116.49 million in 2018. Complete mix is widely preferred in the foodservice industry, as it requires end users to add water. For this form of premix, the food service industry is expected to be a main revenue generator as it acts as a cost-effective option for them. The food service industry is expanding in both developed and developing countries, encouraging manufacturers of bakery premixes to enter this market.

The bread products segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% in 2019-2026

The application segment includes bread products and bakery products. The bread products segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 5.9% over the forecast period because bread is a staple food product in a number of countries and has witnessed increasing demand from developing countries in regions such as South America, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific. Also, bread manufacturers are focusing on developing products with value-additions such as' gluten-free,' whole grain, and organic products in Europe and North America's developed markets which will boost the growth of Bakery Premixes market in the bread products segment.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Bakery Premixes Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region led the global Bakery Premixes market with a revenue of USD 85.41 million in 2018. Increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of personalized premixes in bakery products coupled with the addition of essential ingredients such as vitamins and minerals has strengthened the growth of the global premix bakery market and is therefore expected to significantly increase the market's revenue contribution over the forecast period which led the North America region to dominate the global bakery premixes market in 2018. In Europe, Russia is projected to be the fastest-growing country-level market during the forecast period, which is creating lucrative opportunities for bakery premixes manufacturers, particularly for bread applications.

About the report:

The global bakery premixes market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (Kilograms), consumption (Kilograms), imports (Kilograms) and exports (Kilograms). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

