INSPIRED DESIGN FOR MODERN LIVING & WORKING

Room & Board and Cambria Introduce the Pren Collection. Two Leading, Modern Minnesota-based Brands Collaborate to Create a Stunning Series of Tables and Storage Cabinets Ideal for Residential and Commercial Environments

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, MN, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Room & Board, the modern American-made retailer of furniture and home décor, today announced a collaboration with Cambria, the nation’s leading provider of American-made natural quartz surfaces. The two Minnesota-based brands, both with a reputation for timeless design, American craftsmanship, and a commitment to sustainability, service and innovation, debuted the Pren Collection, a versatile series of tables, desks and storage cabinets, this month.

“We’re thrilled to bring together two iconic Midwestern brands,” said Gene Wilson, Room & Board Director of Vendor Management and Merchandising. “Because of our shared values, this partnership felt like a seamless alignment. Cambria’s signature design capabilities pair perfectly with our modern style and together we’ll raise the bar on livable luxury.”

The initial assortment, suitable for both residential and commercial environments, will consist of: dining/conference tables that can also easily work as desks for the home or office, coffee tables, console tables, and dining and bar cabinets. The expertly crafted series is available with domestically sourced walnut or white oak wood bases and one-centimeter Cambria quartz pieces in three iconic designs: Brittanicca™, Brittanicca Gold™, and Mersey™.

Blending form and function, the natural quartz surfaces are finished with modern rounded corners, which mirror the form of each piece and offer a nonabsorbent, scratch and stain resistant, maintenance-free top surface that is backed by the Cambria Full Lifetime Warranty. All Cambria tops are also GREENGUARD GOLD and NSF/ANSI 51-certified, Health Product Declaration Collaborative (HPD) v2.1 listed, Kosher certified, a Declare program participant, and part of the Mindful MATERIALS product certification library.

“This is a classic pairing of like-minded brands joining together to achieve something beautiful, lasting and highly adaptable,” said Mackenzie Weldon, VP of Corporate Partnerships for Cambria. “We look forward to working with such a reputable and forward-thinking brand to reach new audiences and bring Cambria to the marketplace in new and innovative ways.”

The collection is now available online through Room & Board and through Room & Board Business Interiors beginning February 4, 2020, and available at all 16 Room & Board retail locations in mid-January. Pricing starts at $2,999 for a Pren Coffee Table and goes up to $5,899 for the Pren Desks and Conference Tables.

For more information on Room & Board and Cambria please visit RoomandBoard.com and CambriaUSA.com.

PRESS KIT

# # #



About Room & Board

Room & Board is an independent, privately held retailer of modern furniture and home décor. Founded and based in Minneapolis, the company has 16 stores across the country and a strong online presence. Their steadfast focus on quality, value, and service since 1980 has built their reputation as one of the most respected furniture retailers in the country. Through Business Interiors (BI), the brand merges residential style with commercial capabilities and specialized services for businesses, designers and architects. www.roomandboard.com.

Facebook Pinterest Instagram BI Instagram

About Cambria

Cambria is the nation’s leading producer of American-made natural quartz surfaces. As a stain resistant, nonabsorbent natural stone surface, Cambria is strong, safe, maintenance free, and easy to care for. Headquartered in Le Sueur, Minnesota, Cambria is sold through an exclusive network of premium, independent specialty retail and trade partners that can be identified at CambriaUSA.com. #MyCambria

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Instagram Houzz YouTube LinkedIn

Attachments

Eloise Goldman Cambria 952-944-1676 Eloise.Goldman@CambriaUSA.com Sarah Claypoll Room & Board 612-505-3299 Sarah@novitapr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.