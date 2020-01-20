The U.S. market, with more than 70.0% contribution in 2017

U. S. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by Equipment Type (Imaging Equipment [Advanced Imaging Modalities {CT, MRI}, Primary Imaging Modalities {Digital X-Ray, Ultrasound}], Electromedical Equipment, Life Support Equipment, Endoscopes, Surgical Equipment, Dental Equipment), by Service Type (Preventive, Corrective, Operational), by Service Provider (OEMs {Multi-Vendor, Single-Vendor}, ISOs, In-House Maintenance), by End User (Public-Sector Organizations, Private-Sector Organizations) - Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023.

The U.S. medical equipment maintenance market is expected to reach $9.5 billion by 2023, this growth is primarily ascribed to the rising healthcare expenditure as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP), large pool of installed medical devices in hospitals and diagnostic centers, and huge presence of OEMs as well as medical equipment maintenance service providers in the country.



On the basis of equipment type, the U.S. medical equipment maintenance market has been categorized into imaging, electromedical, life support, surgical, dental equipment, and endoscopes. Among these, imaging equipment is expected to be the fastest growing category, advancing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The high cost of imaging equipment compared to other medical equipment; and increasing adoption of imaging modalities, such as X-Ray, computed tomography (CT), and ultrasound for clinical applications are the key factors contributing to the growth of this category in the U.S.



On the basis of type of modality, the imaging equipment maintenance market has been further categorized into advanced and primary imaging modalities. Advanced imaging modalities are in high demand in the U.S., since most of the healthcare settings in the country invest and incorporate these imaging modalities, such as CT and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) rather than primary imaging modalities. Furthermore, increasing adoption of equipment with advanced imaging modalities creates high demand for their maintenance.



Based on service type, the U.S. medical equipment maintenance market has been classified into preventive, corrective, and operational services. Of these, the preventive category is predicted to lead the U.S. market, both in terms of size and growth, during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of the annual maintenance cost (AMC) policies by hospitals and other end users in the country, due to various benefits associated with these policies.



On the basis of service provider, the U.S. medical equipment maintenance market is categorized into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), independent service organizations (ISOs) and in-house maintenance. Among these, OEMs was the highest revenue generating category in the U.S. market, with more than 70.0% contribution in 2017.This category is further classified as multi-vendor and single-vendor OEMs.



On the basis of end user, the market has been categorized into public-sector and private-sector organizations. Private-sector organizations as an end-user category is expected to be the faster growing category in the U.S. medical equipment maintenance market, registering a CAGR of more than 10.0% during the forecast period.



The report also provides insights about regulatory framework and macroeconomic insights associated with the U.S. medical equipment maintenance market. It has been observed that due to the increasing pressure to curtail healthcare cost, the healthcare organizations in the U.S. are actively ensuring proper maintenance of medical equipment to extend their life-span as well as minimize the equipment downtime or chances of equipment failure.



Some of the key players in the U.S. medical equipment maintenance market are General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Shimadzu Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Signature Medical Services Inc., NovaMed Corporation, Diagnostic Equipment Service Corporation (DESCO), and Agiliti Inc.

