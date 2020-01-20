Prebiotic Ingredient Market Insights The global prebiotic ingredient market is expected to register a CAGR of 10. 8% during the forecast period. The global fructo-oligosaccharide market was valued at USD 1611.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market - Segmented by Ingredient, Application, and Geography - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778180/?utm_source=GNW

45 million in 2016, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 11.24% during the forecast period, 2018-2023.



Consumers have become increasingly knowledgeable about the importance of dietary fiber in maintaining a healthy digestive system and prefer a diet with increased fiber intake. Prebiotics are driving the digestive health ingredients market, with bakery and cereal products expected to witness high demand.



Consumer Demand for Prebiotics and Synbiotics is driving the Prebiotic Ingredient Market



The global prebiotics market size is projected to experience significant growth within the functional food industry, owing to wide applications in dairy products, nutrition bars, weight loss products, mineral supplements, green food, and health drinks. The increasing scope for products and dietary supplements with functional benefits, increasing health-conscious among the global population, and increasing concern toward obesity are driving the market for prebiotics, such as FOS, GOS, and MOS.



Infant Formula is a Major Category within the Industry



Inulin and sucrose are the commercial sources for FOS. The growing demand for FOS in infant nutrition is the major factor driving the market, mainly in Europe. The major regulations across the world has accepted the utilization of oligosaccharide or FOS in infant formula. For instance, infant food formulas containing GOS or FOS are marketed in United States. Beneo’s oligofructose received the generally recognized as safe (GRAS) status for use in infant formula, by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2012.



Europe Accounts for the Highest Share in the Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market



The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) recently issued a positive opinion for a health claim about the replacement of sugars with non-digestible carbohydrates in foods and beverages and reduction of post-prandial glycaemic responses. Italian consumers are aware of the fact that functional foods, like prebiotics, have prominent health benefits, and thus, are demanding products, which are affordable, as well as have functional properties, with acceptable taste and flavor.



Prebiotic Ingredient Market Key Develpoments



Manufacturers are introducing into the market, blends of prebiotics and probiotics to cater to expand their market presence all over the globe.



JÚS in July, 2017, introduced its Probiotic + Prebiotics Energy & Calming Shots, which contain 1 billion colony-forming units of GanedenBC30 vegan probiotics and prebiotics. The shots, which also offer either natural energy or relaxation benefits, support immune and digestive health as well as protein utilization.



Prebiotic Ingredient Market Competitive landscape



Beneo-Orafti SA and Sensus BV are the leading players in the global prebiotic ingredients market. Manufacturers are making huge investments to come up with increasing number of innovative products, which incorporate FOS or its sources, like the utilization of FOS in combination with polyols (like maltitol), in order to improve sensory properties and digestive tolerance of reduced sugars and no added-sugar foodstuff.



Reasons to Purchase Prebiotic Ingredient Market Report



- Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis.

- Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come.

- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.

- Country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years.

- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major market players.

- 3 months analyst support along with the Market Estimates sheet (in excel).



Customize Prebiotic Ingredient Market Report

- Supply chain analysis

- This report can be customized to meet your requirements.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778180/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.