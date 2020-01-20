Hyaluronic Acid Market Insight. The global hyaluronic acid market is projected to grow at the rate of 5. 2% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. A 2017 published study from “Clinical Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology," reported reduction in wrinkles and improvement in skin luster after the intake of hyaluronic acid supplements post 12-week duration.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hyaluronic Acid Market - Segmented by Application, and Geography - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778181/?utm_source=GNW





Growing Preference for Dietary Supplements Driving Hyaluronic Acid Market Growth



The dietary supplement manufacturers are making hyaluronic acid supplement in combination with collagen, vitamins, glucosamine in various forms such as tablets, oral liquid, and capsules. For example: Jarrow Foods, NOW Foods, Solaray, and NatureBell among others. The hyaluronic acid used in supplements are majorly derived from sources such as chicken cartilage and rooster combs. Other prominent sources include bone broths, soy-based foods, starchy root vegetables, and citrus fruits (prevents degradation of compound). However, they are not direct sources of the compound so the bioavailability becomes low with age in the human body.



Increased Application of Hyaluronic Acid within the Cosmetic Industry



The amount of hyaluronic acid decreases with age and is one of the major factors responsible for ageing of the skin. According to Nutrition Journal study in 2014, it has demonstrated to help moisturize and enhance dry aging skin. The Journal of Clinical & Aesthetic Dermatology in 2014 had published that hyaluronic acid is effective in improving the appearance, texture and hydration of the skin - thus diminishing the depth of wrinkles. The lower molecular weight of the compound results in higher penetration of compound in the skin. Hence, it has found application in anti-wrinkle and anti-aging cream, as well as in injectable cosmetic filler - which in turn is driving the market growth for hyaluronic acid as an ingredient.



Asia-Pacific at the Leading Front in Hyaluronic Acid Market



By Region, Asia-Pacific accounted for highest share followed by North America, Europe, and others in 2017. Developed markets like US and Europe are importing the hyaluronic acid compound from Asia-Pacific countries such as China. The rapidly ageing demographic profiles of the various countries in the Asia-Pacific region including Japan, Australia, and China have presented a huge opportunity for the dietary supplement and cosmetics industry to develop and gain increasing revenues in the hyaluronic acid market.



Competitive Landscape of Hyaluronic Acid Market



Hyaluronic Acid Market Major Key Players are Kikkoman Biochemifa Company, Shandong Yinhe Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Alfa Sagittarius, and Shiseido Company, Limited.



Reasons to Purchase Hyaluronic Acid Market Research Report



- Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

- Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors, which are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

- 3-month analyst supports, along with the Market Estimates sheet in excel



Customization of the Hyaluronic Acid Market Research Report



This report can be customized to meet your requirements.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778181/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.