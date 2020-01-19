Speech: The EU and China: Addressing the Systemic Challenge
Policy | Brussels, 20 January 2020
EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan spoke at the launch of Business Europe’s Strategy Paper on China.
His speech, delivered in Brussels to an audience of European Parliament members, business representatives and other stakeholders, was entitled 'The EU and China: Addressing the Systemic Challenge'.
Click here to read the speech in full. (Check against delivery).
