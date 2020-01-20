The Private Money Lending Industry Mourns the Loss of a Colleague

Joffrey G. Long

Joffrey Long Remembers David Epstein, Attorney

Attorney David Epstein was recognized for his commitment to the private money (hard money) lending industry.” — Joffrey Long

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Private Money (Hard Money) Lending Community mourns the loss of Attorney David Epstein, who passed away last month on December 24. Epstein was recognized for many years in representing originators, lenders, loan servicers and borrowers in institutional lending. In recent years, he became an expert in hard money (private money) lending, representing makers, arrangers, investors, borrowers, and other parties in hard money lending.Epstein, a graduate of the UCLA School of Law, became active in the California Mortgage Association , (CMA) the statewide trade association for professionals in origination, servicing, and investment in private money loans. CMA provides comprehensive education programs in practices, forms and documents, escrow and title insurance procedures, loan servicing, and the raising of capital from investors through mortgage funds, fractionalized trust deeds and through other offerings for trust deed investments.Aside from being a well-respected attorney in our industry, David was known for his high professional standards, his ethics, and for being a warm and caring person.We will miss David and we'll remember his friendship and dedication to his profession.



