The Private Money Lending Industry Mourns the Loss of a Colleague
Joffrey Long Remembers David Epstein, Attorney
Epstein, a graduate of the UCLA School of Law, became active in the California Mortgage Association, (CMA) the statewide trade association for professionals in origination, servicing, and investment in private money loans. CMA provides comprehensive education programs in practices, forms and documents, escrow and title insurance procedures, loan servicing, and the raising of capital from investors through mortgage funds, fractionalized trust deeds and through other offerings for trust deed investments.
Aside from being a well-respected attorney in our industry, David was known for his high professional standards, his ethics, and for being a warm and caring person.
We will miss David and we'll remember his friendship and dedication to his profession.
Joffrey Long
Southwest Bancorp
818-635-1777
