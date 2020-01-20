The Penny Hoarder and Las Vegas Review-Journal Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver Financial Literacy and Personal Finance Articles to the Las Vegas Market

/EIN News/ -- St. Petersburg, Fla. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Penny Hoarder, one of the nation’s largest personal finance websites, and Las Vegas Review-Journal today announced a strategic content partnership to deliver tailored articles on financial literacy and personal finance to the Las Vegas market. The Penny Hoarder will syndicate its personal finance content and provide original articles to the Las Vegas Review-Journal audience.

“The team at the Las Vegas Review-Journal is nothing short of exceptional,” said Sharon Prill, COO of The Penny Hoarder. “It’s an award winning print and digital resource with a rich history. We’re excited to work with the Review-Journal to bring financial literacy content to the Las Vegas market.” The Las Vegas Review-Journal joins other premier publications, including Tampa Bay Times, who share The Penny Hoarder’s content.

"Our partnership with The Penny Hoarder is both timely and exciting," said Review-Journal Executive Director of Programming Jim Prather. "The Review-Journal boasts a financially savvy demographic, so by working with The Penny Hoarder, our readers will have relevant economic news and monetary advice at their fingertips."

With a mutual focus on empowering people to make smarter money decisions, The Penny Hoarder and Las Vegas Review-Journal will appoint a team to create and manage the personal finance and financial literacy content produced for the partnership. Content production will begin immediately and continue to expand over the next few weeks.

About The Penny Hoarder

The Penny Hoarder’s mission is to empower people to make smart choices with their money. The Penny Hoarder is one of the largest personal finance websites reaching millions of readers each month across the country. Its purpose is to share actionable articles and resources to teach people how to earn, save and manage their money. To learn more about The Penny Hoarder, visit https://www.thepennyhoarder.com/.

About The Las Vegas Review-Journal

Since 1909, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada’s comprehensive media leader. Over the years, it has transformed itself from an award winning newspaper that not only delivers local and community news, but spans the globe with far-reaching topics and coverage. The Review-Journal has successfully forged into a multimedia and digital platform through its website Reviewjournal.com that includes a network of niche publications, breaking news, e-newsletters, customized content, custom printing, a production studio and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

Maryann Akinboyewa The Penny Hoarder maryann@thepennyhoarder.com Wanda Blair Las Vegas Review-Journal wblair@reviewjournal.com



