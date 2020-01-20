Buffini & Company Founder, CEO Listed in 2020 Swanepoel Power 200

/EIN News/ -- Carlsbad, Calif., Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swanepoel Power 200 has recognized Buffini & Company chairman and founder, Brian Buffini, and chief executive officer, Dermot Buffini, among the most influential leaders in the real estate industry. The seventh annual listing ranks the most powerful people in the real estate brokerage industry as based on their leadership qualities and future impact on the profession.

For more than 20 years, Brian and Dermot Buffini have been committed to impacting and improving the lives of real estate professionals across the world. Buffini & Company’s cutting-edge content, spearheaded by Brian, coupled with Dermot’s forward-thinking leadership has positioned Buffini & Company as the largest coaching and training company in North America. With their vision and leadership, the company’s business coaching, training programs and content have helped more than 3 million professionals across the globe improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life,

“Dermot and I have been dedicated to serving the hardworking real estate agents who hustle nonstop to exceed their clients’ expectations and master their craft,” said Brian Buffini. “We are honored to be recognized for this commitment.”

In 2019, Brian and Dermot Buffini led Buffini & Company to several major accomplishments. The company launched a new training program for agents called The Pathway to Mastery™, and released a revamped productivity and contact management tool, Referral Maker® CRM. Individually, they each celebrated success. Brian Buffini shared his market analysis in two Bold Predictions broadcasts, and his podcast, “The Brian Buffini Show,” which hit more than 7 million downloads worldwide. Dermot Buffini was recognized as a finalist for the San Diego Business Journal’s CEO of the Year, and the company was voted one of San Diego's Top Places to Work for the fourth year in a row. Both Brian and Dermot were recently honored as a 2020 RISMedia Newsmaker.

The Swanepoel Power 200 ranks the most powerful people in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Their team spends more than 400 hours analyzing bios, annual reports and transaction and sales volume data, and takes days to deliberate those who will make the cut. Deliberators reference a combination of a leader’s presence, professional activities and future impact to determine where he or she falls on the list.

View the complete Swanepoel Power 200 rankings for 2020.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. Learn more by emailing media@buffiniandcompany.com.

