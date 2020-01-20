Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

/EIN News/ --



Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announces that under the third tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14 November 2019 (“Third Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares – reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis – on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:

Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy) Stock Exchange



Number of common shares purchased Average price per share

excluding fees Consideration excluding fees

(€) 13/01/2020 MTA 3,350 155.1619 519,792.25 14/01/2020 MTA 8,037 156.2032 1,255,405.20 15/01/2020 MTA 15,238 155.1217 2,363,744.40 16/01/2020 MTA 4,055 154.0006 624,472.35 17/01/2020 MTA 1 155.3000 155.30 Total - 30,681 155.2612 4,763,569.50

Since the announcement of the Third Tranche of the buyback program dated 14 November 2019 till 17 January 2020, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 43,195,458.49 for No. 286,259 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 2,945,229.74 (Euro 2,650,730.37*) for No. 17,613 common shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 8,701,479 common shares held in treasury as of 17 January 2020. As of the same date, the Company held 3.38% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

To date, since 1 January 2019, the Company has purchased a total of 2,969,005 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 395,446,678.75.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase.

Attachment



