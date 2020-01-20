Dr Sean Clark Joins Nuzuna Zone Fitness® Chiropractic Practice

Nuzuna Fitness Dr. Sean Clark, Joins Nuzuna Zone Fitness

I am very excited to join Nuzuna to be a part of not only the revolutionary technology that will change overall fitness, but also the medical applications of electrical stimulation” — Dr. Clark

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuzuna Zone Fitness® chief operating officer Aileen Pham announced this week that Dr. Sean Clark is joining to help expand Nuzuna’s chiropractic practice. Dr. Clark’s practice and Newport Beach fitness facility will add the Nuzuna System to its offerings.

This comes less than a week after Nuzuna announced that it was acquiring physical therapy practice, Integrated Care and that its founder, Sam Strayer, was joining the Nuzuna Zone Fitness team as Vice President of Physical Therapy.

Strayer says that he expects that Dr. Clark will be just the first of many top professionals to join Nuzuna Zone Fitness. “The applications for electro muscular stimulation in chiropractic care and physical therapy are really game changing.”

This is another milestone in Nuzuna Zone Fitness’s rapid expansion plan. Since being founded by Charles Laverty in 2018, the company has acquired or begun development on 22 locations in Southern California, Florida, New York and Iowa, added a world class leadership team and board of directors, launched a beauty and wellness products line, added physical therapy and world-class personal trainers and launched a growing government and corporate wellness practice.

Dr. Clark began his career by first completing 350 hours in soft tissue and myofascial release and reflexology. He then completed pre-grad work at Orange Coast College to begin chiropractic college. He earned his Doctorate in Chiropractic degree at Southern California University of Health Sciences.

Immediately after graduation he acquired the firm that he renamed Premier Fitness and began private practice in Newport Beach. Dr. Clark is the co-owner of Newport Crest Surgical/ Medical and the Owner of Premier Health Chiropractic. With over 15 years’ experience as the owner of both a fitness center and medical facility, and with successful practices as a doctor, personal trainer and life coach, Dr. Clark brings to Nuzuna a perfect blend of skills to help fuel Nuzuna’s expansion.

Laverty’s vision is for Nuzuna Zone Fitness has made the firm a comprehensive fitness and wellness provider where its EMS technology can offer enhanced fitness, personal training, chiropractic services, physical therapy and beauty and wellness products and treatments.

According to Laverty “Fitness, wellness and beauty products, personal training and physical therapy are each multi-billion-dollar markets and nobody combines all of them with the benefits of EMS technology.” Laverty adds that “Our company moto is Nuzuna-where technology meets fitness & wellness with positive outcomes. Dr. Clark is a perfect fit for us.”

Dr. Clark celebrated the move to Nuzuna noting that “I am very excited to join Nuzuna to be a part of not only the revolutionary technology that will change overall fitness, but also the medical applications of electrical stimulation when applied to pre and post rehabilitation patients utilizing the suit.”

The Nuzuna System include the optional use of the Nuzuna Zone Fitness electro muscular stimulation (EMS) suit. The suits increase muscular stimulation in the wearer, and this offers a range of benefits. The EMS suits are wireless, waterproof and offer full range of motion. EMS suits increase muscular stimulation in the wearer and provide the same muscular stimulation in 20 minutes as occurs over a two to three-hour workout without the suit.

Nuzuna Zone Fitness EMS suits are already used in physical therapy and in diverse exercise programs including resistance training, yoga, running, calisthenics and spin classes, among others. Nuzuna’s EMS suits have even been used in outdoor activities including beach yoga.



