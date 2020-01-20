Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Review, 2018-2019 & 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Review discusses CAR-T's impressive revenue growth, which is expected to continue given the effectiveness of the therapy and the projected new users. There are positive factors for the market, though there are limits to growth. Patient volume should increase, though it is likely that the unusually large prices will not sustain over the next five years.

The report provides the following market data:

CAR-T Market, 2018-2024 ($millions)

CAR-T Market Share, 2019 (%)

CAR-T Market Regional Breakout, 2019 (%)

The report discusses CAR-T therapy market trends, issues, and recent developments, including the following:

Global Cancer Burden

Complexity of the CARs Manufacturing Process

Diseases Treated with CAR-T

Study Shows Yescarta Increases Longevity

CRS and Other Side Effects

China CAR-T Competition

Indian CAR-T Competition

Off-the-Shelf CAR-T Therapies in Development

Competing Therapy in Development

Also noted in the report are selected CAR-T therapies in development, an effort to capture current media coverage of CAR-T trials.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Introduction

CAR-T Therapy Market Trends, Issues, and Recent Developments

CAR-T Therapy Market

Companies in the Market

2. CAR-T Cell Therapy Market



FDA-Approved CAR-T Therapies: Yescarta and Kymriah

Yescarta

Kymriah

Table 2-1: FDA-Approved CAR-T Therapies

CAR-T Therapy Market Trends/Issues

Global Cancer Burden

Figure 2-1: Global Cancer Incidence Trends, 2010-2040

Complexity of the CARs Manufacturing Process

Diseases Treated with CAR-T

Recent Market Developments

Study Shows Yescarta Increases Longevity

CRS and Other Side Effects

China CAR-T Competition

Indian CAR-T Competition

Off-the-Shelf CAR-T Therapies in Development

A Competing Therapy in Development

Selected CAR-T Therapies in Development

Table 2-2: Selected CAR-T Therapies in Development

KTE-X19

liso-cel

C-CAR088

IBI326 (Innovent)/CT103A (IASO BIO)

bb21217

MB-107

ICTCAR014

bb2121

JNJ-682284528 (JNJ-4528)

CT053

MB-101 (IL-13Ra2)

MB-108 (oncolytic virus C134)

CYAD-01

BAFF-R CAR-T

MB-105 (PSCA)

MB-102 (CD123)

MB-103 (HER2)

P-BCMA-101

LCAR-B38M

JCARH125

MCARH171

CYAD-101

MB-106 (CD20)

MB-104 (CS1)

AMG 119

ATA2271

AUTO1

AUTO3

CAR-T Market Analysis

Figure 2-2: CAR-T Market, 2018-2024 ($millions)

Market Share

Figure 2-3: CAR-T Market Share, 2019 (%)

Regional Breakout

Figure 2-4: CAR-T Market Regional Breakout, 2019 (%)

3 Companies in the Market

AbbVie, Inc.

Company Summary

Scripps Research Institute Deal

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market

Autolus Therapeutics plc

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc.

Company Summary

bb2121

bb21217

bb2121

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Company Summary

BMS Acquires Celgene

Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Cancer Kinase Inhibitor Market

CARsgen Therapeutics

Celgene Corporation

Company Summary

Collaboration with Immatics Biotechnologies

Celgene Acquires Juno, Developer of CAR-T and TCR Therapeutics, for $9 Billion

Celgene Buys JAK2 Inhibitor Maker

Cellectis, Inc.

Pfizer

Servier

Celyad

CYAD-01

CYAD-101

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Gracell Biotechnology

Immune Therapeutics

CAR-T

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

ICTCAR014

Juno Therapeutics

Selected CAR-T Therapies in Development

Collaboration with Editas Medicine

Kite Pharma, Inc.

KTE-X19

Yescarta

Mustang Bio

Novartis International AG

Company Summary

Kymriah

Intellia Therapeutics

Other Company Activity

Pfizer, Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.

