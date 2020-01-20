The UN has established 21 February as the International Mother Language Day to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and to promote multilingualism. Croatian Embassy invites you not to miss the event honoring the International Mother Language Day that will be held on 22 February, 10am-5pm at Goethe Institute in Johannesburg. Languages from South Africa and abroad will be celebrated with a day packed of beginners’ language courses, a panel discussion, global food and entertainment. A variety of institutions from all over the world representing their language and culture has been invited. Additionally, a panel discussion on the importance of multilingualism with renowned professors will be hosted. –This is an event for the whole family!



