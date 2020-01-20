Jay Bansal Partners with Ashford Communities to Bring Affordable Multi-Family Properties to Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local Phoenix Businessman, Jay Ankur Bansal , has made a name for himself over the past few years. This former attorney has an impressive business portfolio that includes a medical-legal funding business, owning gas station convenience stores, medical software companies, and hotel and apartment projects.Since he already had an extensive real estate portfolio, Jay Ankur Bansal decided to take it to the next level. Jay Ankur Bansal partnered with Ashford Communities. Ashford Communities has been a leader in multi-family properties for many years. With this partnership, both parties will work together to work on locating apartment properties in the Phoenix area. The goal is to bring quality property management to affordable multi-family properties in Phoenix.Aside from bringing affordable multi-family properties to Phoenix, Jay A. Bansal and Ashford Communities have plans to make it a multi-city project. Ashford Communities just announced their plans to expand to Austin. “They just closed on the purchase of two complexes in Austin, Texas and I am proud to be an investor in both locations,” Jay said.Longbranch, one of the complexes they acquired, is located in North Austin in the North Lamar area. The Longbranch property offers 104 units that expand over seven apartment buildings. Each unit has an average square footage of 673. The amenities include a large deck with furniture and grills, swimming pool, sports court, spa, fitness room, playground, picnic area, dog park, and dog washing station.Creekwood Village is the other property purchased by Ashford Communities, and it’s located in Northeast Austin in the Coronado Hills neighborhood. The Creekwood Village complex offers 96 units in 6 apartment buildings, with the average unit size of 703 square feet. Some of the amenities include swimming pool, spa, fitness center, large deck with furniture and electric smokers, dog area, and gated access.It’s safe to assume this partnership will bring a lot of benefits for the Phoenix and Austin communities. Ashford communities stand for pride, connection, care, and belonging, which resonated with Jay’s philosophy. Jay Ankur Bansal grew up in the Phoenix area and is an active member of the community, donating and sitting on the board of worthy organizations. He admits he couldn’t do it all without his wife of 25 years, Rajani Bansal.



