The European Animation & VFX Industry Reached a Total Value US$ 45.9 billion in 2019

The European animation industry is growing fast and an increasing number of films produced in Europe have attracted global audiences and are distributed worldwide. The boom in European animation can be attributed to the world-class animation training schools, funding schemes, government tax incentives, Europe-wide as well as global collaborations through co-productions and availability of world-class talent. Europe produces about 40 animation films every year. About 15% of European movie admissions go into animation and one-fifth of admissions to animation films in Europe go to European productions. However, the market is dominated by American films who garner about 70% of admissions. The trend is in favour of local European animation productions as far as TV animation series is concerned. There are over 300 children's channels in the EU as well as specific on-demand services for kids. Moreover, about 65% of animation content on European TV channels is produced locally.



European animation productions targeted at television have achieved global success, however, in the case of movies, it is the major American studios that dominate the market. Film-based content such as video or mobile games is on the upswing giving rise to new partnerships as well as new business and revenue models. Given the global economic crunch, producers need to diversify their sources of funding and explore sources such as co-productions, equity financing and other forms of loans.



The demand for animation, VFX and video gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low-cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially. The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest-growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode. Production work is becoming global with countries as well as regions offering tax incentives, subsidies, financial support, regional low labor costs etc. and companies are cutting costs by setting up facilities in such regions. Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.



European Animation Industry Market Size:



The total value of the European Animation & VFX industry was US$ 45.9 billion in 2019

The size of the European video gaming industry was US$ 20 billion in 2019

Most of the segments in the animation industry are growing at the rate of 2-3% YoY

3D animation and VFX are the fastest growing segments

The spend on special effects as a percent of production cost is about 20%-25%

The production cost per animation movie ranges anywhere between US$ 20 million to US$ 300 million

Key Topics Covered:



European Animation Industry

Feature Film Industry in Europe

Trends in Europe

Animation Movie Budgets in Europe



Strategies and Models for Animation financing in Europe

Television Series Development in Europe

Copyright Chain in Europe



Co-Production Strategies in Europe

Distribution Strategies in Europe



3D Market in Europe



Industry Constraints and Challenges

Market size of European Animation, VFX & Games industry

Animation Content demand by TV Channels in Europe



European Animation & VFX industry Market Size



European Games industry Market Size

A selection of companies mentioned include:



1000 Volt

2 Minutes Studio

2D 3D Animations

3 Bear Animations

3DVision

4.21 Productions

422 South

72nollsju

Aalto

Aardman Animations

Action Synthse

Acume

Aenima

Aeroplane Productions

A-Film

ArteSaiph Studio

Arthur Cox

Arts Council of Wales

As Fidalgo

ASA Film

Athanor

Atlantic Pictures

Atlantyca

Atomic Arts

ATTIK

Attitude Studio

Atum animation

AXIS Animation

Bavaria Film International

BBC

BBC Worldwide

Beach VFX Services

Bent Image Lab

Bibo Films - studio

Bird Box Studio

Birdo Studio

Bizzare Creations

Black Studios

Blacklist

Blatant Studios

Bronson Club

Bryant Whittle

Charliecharlie

Checkoofilm

Chez Eddy

Cinesite

Cineteam S.r.l.

Cinetig

Cineworld Group PLC

Citoplasmas

Compugraf

Concise

Condor Digital

CPA SALDUIE

Craft Animations

Crayons S.R.L

CreaCon

Cream Studio

Creation Studio Ltd

Creative Cave

Creative Graphics

Deal

DeAPlaneta S.L.

Definitely Red

Delacave

DHX Media

Diafilm

Dice Productions

DISH Cinema

Disney

Disney Channel Germany

Domino Digital

Don Voila

Double Mtre

Double Negative Visual Effects

DPI Animation House

DreamWorks SKG

DR-TV

Espresso Animation

ESRA Group

Est-Ouest Films

Et Alors Productions

Eugene and Louise

Eurimages

Euro Visual

Farmtoons Production

Fast Forward

Feature Films Hungary

Fern Seh-Labor

Filmfrderungsanstalt

Filmforsyningen

Filmhouse AB

Filmill Ky

Filmtecknarna

Finding4you

FinFilm

Finger Industries

Flicks Films Ltd

Flourescent Hill

Flushdraw

Fly Fox

Flying Gherkin

Folimage

Folioscope

Folkets Bio

Foxley Consulting

FrameCore

Framestore

Free Bird Pictures

Gil Alkabetz/ Sweet Home Studio

Gimpville

Giochi Preziosi Group

Giovanni Bucci

Gizmo Animation Limited

Glassworks

Gli Alcuni

Glckli Cher Mont Ag

Gobierno de Canarias

Greenlight Media

Griffilms

Groupe Canal+

Groupe Pathe

Half Giraffe

Hallava Filmi Oy

Haut et Court

Hd Entert Ainment

Head Gear Animation

HEAD Genve

HeernikK

Helkon Filmverleih

Hessische Filmfrderung

Hessischer Rundfunk (HR)

HunterGatherer

Igel Media

Ikso Studio

Ink Digital

InlayFilm

INSAS

Jingjok Animation

Joyrider Films

KuntzKoppel Animation

Kurageart

L'Atelier des Images

La Casa Animada

La Fabrique

La fabrique S.A.R.L.

La Fantomatica

La Femis

La Mnagerie

La Station Animation

Lightcraft

Lindgren Media AS

Liquid Studios

Lisbet GabrielssonFilm AB

Lithuanian Academy of Music and Theatre

Mac Guff Ligne

Mace Studio

Mackevision

Mackinnon and Saunders

Mad Crew

Madrid Film Institute

Maga Animation

Magic Box

Magic Films

Magic Hour

Mago Audiovisual Production

Magoo 3D studios

Magyar Rajzfilm Animation Production

Majus 35 Bt

MAKE

Mathematic

Matitanimata

MAUR Film

Maximus Studios

Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission

Mbanga Studio

MBS - Media Business School

McMullin Animated Productions

MK2

Mnogo Film

Moekstudio

Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design

MOME Anim

Momentum & Canlandirma

Mondo TV

Monkeyhead

Mont-Blanc Distribution SA

Moonbite Games & Animation Studios

Moonoo productions

Mooves

Morro Images

Mosfilm

Motek B.V.

Motion Brand Limited

Motion Picture Public Foundation of Hungary

Motion Pictures Distribution

Motion Works

Motus

Movimenti Production

National Cultural Fund of Hungary

National Film and Television School

NOMAD - Character & Environment Studio

Nono-K

NonStop Entertainment AB

Nord Films Sprl

Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR)

Nordic Film & TV Fund

Nordisk film

Nordisk Film International Sales

Nordmedia

Otiiplanet Group

Outsider Diffusion

PennFilm Studio AB

Pepper Films

PepperMelon

Perish

Pixomon Do

Planet Earth

Planet Jump Productions Ltd

Planet Nemo Animation

Planeta Junior

Planetary Visions Limited

Prsident Films

Prima Linea studio

Primary Pictures for 20th Century Fox

Prime Focus

Private Technologies

Progress Filmverleih

Project First

Project Images Films

PS Creative

Pseudo

RAI- Radiotelevisione Italiana- Rai Due

RAI Trade

Rain for Sun

Rainbow

Raindog Studios

Rezo Films International

Richard Purdum Productions

Richard Taylor Cartoon Films

RIKI Group

Rinki Productions

RITS Erasmushogeschool

RJDM Animations

RNTV- Radio Netherlands Television

Rda Roboten Animation

Roger

Roissy Films

Rokkit

Rolling Pictures

Studio Ekran

Tl Images Kids

Telemagination

Televisin Espaola (TVE)

Telewizja Polska SA

Temperamento

TF1 Vido

TFC Trickompany

The Animation Band SRL

Virtual Magic

Visual Distraction

Visual Workshop

Vitamin Pictures

VooDooDog

VRT

Wideframestudio

Wild Bunch / Exception

Wild Bunch srl

Wild Side Video

Winklemania Productions

Wit Animation

Wit Movie

Wizart Animation

Wizz Design

WKND

Wombat Animation

