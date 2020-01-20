The European Animation & VFX Industry Reached a Total Value US$ 45.9 billion in 2019
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Animation, VFX & Video Games: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities (2020-25)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European animation industry is growing fast and an increasing number of films produced in Europe have attracted global audiences and are distributed worldwide. The boom in European animation can be attributed to the world-class animation training schools, funding schemes, government tax incentives, Europe-wide as well as global collaborations through co-productions and availability of world-class talent. Europe produces about 40 animation films every year. About 15% of European movie admissions go into animation and one-fifth of admissions to animation films in Europe go to European productions. However, the market is dominated by American films who garner about 70% of admissions. The trend is in favour of local European animation productions as far as TV animation series is concerned. There are over 300 children's channels in the EU as well as specific on-demand services for kids. Moreover, about 65% of animation content on European TV channels is produced locally.
European animation productions targeted at television have achieved global success, however, in the case of movies, it is the major American studios that dominate the market. Film-based content such as video or mobile games is on the upswing giving rise to new partnerships as well as new business and revenue models. Given the global economic crunch, producers need to diversify their sources of funding and explore sources such as co-productions, equity financing and other forms of loans.
The demand for animation, VFX and video gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low-cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially. The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest-growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode. Production work is becoming global with countries as well as regions offering tax incentives, subsidies, financial support, regional low labor costs etc. and companies are cutting costs by setting up facilities in such regions. Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.
European Animation Industry Market Size:
- The total value of the European Animation & VFX industry was US$ 45.9 billion in 2019
- The size of the European video gaming industry was US$ 20 billion in 2019
- Most of the segments in the animation industry are growing at the rate of 2-3% YoY
- 3D animation and VFX are the fastest growing segments
- The spend on special effects as a percent of production cost is about 20%-25%
- The production cost per animation movie ranges anywhere between US$ 20 million to US$ 300 million
Key Topics Covered:
European Animation Industry
- Feature Film Industry in Europe
- Trends in Europe
- Animation Movie Budgets in Europe
- Strategies and Models for Animation financing in Europe
- Television Series Development in Europe
- Copyright Chain in Europe
- Co-Production Strategies in Europe
- Distribution Strategies in Europe
- 3D Market in Europe
- Industry Constraints and Challenges
Market size of European Animation, VFX & Games industry
- Animation Content demand by TV Channels in Europe
- European Animation & VFX industry Market Size
- European Games industry Market Size
A selection of companies mentioned include:
- 1000 Volt
- 2 Minutes Studio
- 2D 3D Animations
- 3 Bear Animations
- 3DVision
- 4.21 Productions
- 422 South
- 72nollsju
- Aalto
- Aardman Animations
- Action Synthse
- Acume
- Aenima
- Aeroplane Productions
- A-Film
- ArteSaiph Studio
- Arthur Cox
- Arts Council of Wales
- As Fidalgo
- ASA Film
- Athanor
- Atlantic Pictures
- Atlantyca
- Atomic Arts
- ATTIK
- Attitude Studio
- Atum animation
- AXIS Animation
- Bavaria Film International
- BBC
- BBC Worldwide
- Beach VFX Services
- Bent Image Lab
- Bibo Films - studio
- Bird Box Studio
- Birdo Studio
- Bizzare Creations
- Black Studios
- Blacklist
- Blatant Studios
- Bronson Club
- Bryant Whittle
- Charliecharlie
- Checkoofilm
- Chez Eddy
- Cinesite
- Cineteam S.r.l.
- Cinetig
- Cineworld Group PLC
- Citoplasmas
- Compugraf
- Concise
- Condor Digital
- CPA SALDUIE
- Craft Animations
- Crayons S.R.L
- CreaCon
- Cream Studio
- Creation Studio Ltd
- Creative Cave
- Creative Graphics
- Deal
- DeAPlaneta S.L.
- Definitely Red
- Delacave
- DHX Media
- Diafilm
- Dice Productions
- DISH Cinema
- Disney
- Disney Channel Germany
- Domino Digital
- Don Voila
- Double Mtre
- Double Negative Visual Effects
- DPI Animation House
- DreamWorks SKG
- DR-TV
- Espresso Animation
- ESRA Group
- Est-Ouest Films
- Et Alors Productions
- Eugene and Louise
- Eurimages
- Euro Visual
- Farmtoons Production
- Fast Forward
- Feature Films Hungary
- Fern Seh-Labor
- Filmfrderungsanstalt
- Filmforsyningen
- Filmhouse AB
- Filmill Ky
- Filmtecknarna
- Finding4you
- FinFilm
- Finger Industries
- Flicks Films Ltd
- Flourescent Hill
- Flushdraw
- Fly Fox
- Flying Gherkin
- Folimage
- Folioscope
- Folkets Bio
- Foxley Consulting
- FrameCore
- Framestore
- Free Bird Pictures
- Gil Alkabetz/ Sweet Home Studio
- Gimpville
- Giochi Preziosi Group
- Giovanni Bucci
- Gizmo Animation Limited
- Glassworks
- Gli Alcuni
- Glckli Cher Mont Ag
- Gobierno de Canarias
- Greenlight Media
- Griffilms
- Groupe Canal+
- Groupe Pathe
- Half Giraffe
- Hallava Filmi Oy
- Haut et Court
- Hd Entert Ainment
- Head Gear Animation
- HEAD Genve
- HeernikK
- Helkon Filmverleih
- Hessische Filmfrderung
- Hessischer Rundfunk (HR)
- HunterGatherer
- Igel Media
- Ikso Studio
- Ink Digital
- InlayFilm
- INSAS
- Jingjok Animation
- Joyrider Films
- KuntzKoppel Animation
- Kurageart
- L'Atelier des Images
- La Casa Animada
- La Fabrique
- La fabrique S.A.R.L.
- La Fantomatica
- La Femis
- La Mnagerie
- La Station Animation
- Lightcraft
- Lindgren Media AS
- Liquid Studios
- Lisbet GabrielssonFilm AB
- Lithuanian Academy of Music and Theatre
- Mac Guff Ligne
- Mace Studio
- Mackevision
- Mackinnon and Saunders
- Mad Crew
- Madrid Film Institute
- Maga Animation
- Magic Box
- Magic Films
- Magic Hour
- Mago Audiovisual Production
- Magoo 3D studios
- Magyar Rajzfilm Animation Production
- Majus 35 Bt
- MAKE
- Mathematic
- Matitanimata
- MAUR Film
- Maximus Studios
- Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission
- Mbanga Studio
- MBS - Media Business School
- McMullin Animated Productions
- MK2
- Mnogo Film
- Moekstudio
- Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design
- MOME Anim
- Momentum & Canlandirma
- Mondo TV
- Monkeyhead
- Mont-Blanc Distribution SA
- Moonbite Games & Animation Studios
- Moonoo productions
- Mooves
- Morro Images
- Mosfilm
- Motek B.V.
- Motion Brand Limited
- Motion Picture Public Foundation of Hungary
- Motion Pictures Distribution
- Motion Works
- Motus
- Movimenti Production
- National Cultural Fund of Hungary
- National Film and Television School
- NOMAD - Character & Environment Studio
- Nono-K
- NonStop Entertainment AB
- Nord Films Sprl
- Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR)
- Nordic Film & TV Fund
- Nordisk film
- Nordisk Film International Sales
- Nordmedia
- Otiiplanet Group
- Outsider Diffusion
- PennFilm Studio AB
- Pepper Films
- PepperMelon
- Perish
- Pixomon Do
- Planet Earth
- Planet Jump Productions Ltd
- Planet Nemo Animation
- Planeta Junior
- Planetary Visions Limited
- Prsident Films
- Prima Linea studio
- Primary Pictures for 20th Century Fox
- Prime Focus
- Private Technologies
- Progress Filmverleih
- Project First
- Project Images Films
- PS Creative
- Pseudo
- RAI- Radiotelevisione Italiana- Rai Due
- RAI Trade
- Rain for Sun
- Rainbow
- Raindog Studios
- Rezo Films International
- Richard Purdum Productions
- Richard Taylor Cartoon Films
- RIKI Group
- Rinki Productions
- RITS Erasmushogeschool
- RJDM Animations
- RNTV- Radio Netherlands Television
- Rda Roboten Animation
- Roger
- Roissy Films
- Rokkit
- Rolling Pictures
- Studio Ekran
- Tl Images Kids
- Telemagination
- Televisin Espaola (TVE)
- Telewizja Polska SA
- Temperamento
- TF1 Vido
- TFC Trickompany
- The Animation Band SRL
- Virtual Magic
- Visual Distraction
- Visual Workshop
- Vitamin Pictures
- VooDooDog
- VRT
- Wideframestudio
- Wild Bunch / Exception
- Wild Bunch srl
- Wild Side Video
- Winklemania Productions
- Wit Animation
- Wit Movie
- Wizart Animation
- Wizz Design
- WKND
- Wombat Animation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7pmro3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.