This unique report provides US sales and market share estimates for major suppliers of molecular diagnostic products. The report also presents strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their product portfolios, marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in RandD, collaborative arrangements, and business strategies.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "2020 U.S. Molecular Diagnostics Market: Sales and Market Shares of Major Suppliers, and Profiles of Current and Emerging Companies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838908/?utm_source=GNW





Competitive Assessments



- Abbott

- Affymetrix

- Agilent Technologies

- Applied Gene Technologies

- Arca Biopharma

- Beckman Coulter/Danaher

- Becton Dickinson

- Biokit

- bioMerieux

- Bio-Rad

- Biotest

- Cepheid

- Decode Genetics

- Diadexus

- Eiken Chemical

- Elitech Group

- Enzo Biochem

- Exact Sciences

- Fujirebio

- Grifols

- Hologic

- Illumina

- LabCorp

- Leica Biosystems

- Li-Cor Biosciences

- Myriad Genetics

- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

- PerkinElmer

- Proteome Sciences

- Qiagen

- Roche

- Scienion

- Sequenom

- Shimadzu

- Siemens Healthineers

- Sierra Molecular

- Takara Bio

- Tecan Group

- Thermo Fisher



List of Tables



US Molecular Diagnostics Market by Major Supplier

US HIV/Hepatitis C NAT Market Reagent Sales By Major Supplier

US West Nile Virus NAT Market Reagent Sales By Major Supplier



Contains 122 pages and 3 tables



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838908/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.