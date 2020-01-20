Windstream Wholesale adds Pacific Northwest route, more than 1,000 miles to its long-haul network with Infinera’s FlexILS line system

Ongoing overlay initiative increases bandwidth capacity of existing strategic routes

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windstream Wholesale , a leading provider of advanced network communications, and Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) today announced that Windstream will add over 1,000 miles to its Next Gen flexible ultra-long-haul fiber network using Infinera’s FlexILS line system. The route from Salt Lake City to Portland and Seattle will provide diverse, low-latency connectivity to markets in the Pacific Northwest.



Windstream also announced that, as part of an ongoing program to enhance its long-haul network, it has increased the capacity of several major routes to 48 terabits per second.

The overlay is powered by Infinera’s FlexILS line system. The flexible grid-compliant open optical line system features C+L-band support and colorless-directionless-contentionless (CDC) ROADM.

“Our new route to the Pacific Northwest, along with the overlay of existing routes with Infinera’s FlexILS technology, is a response to increasing customer demand for bandwidth,” said Joe Scattareggia, executive vice president of Windstream Wholesale. “These ongoing initiatives pave the way for Windstream Wholesale to meet customers’ needs for high-quality, low-latency services across our most popular routes for years to come.”

“We are delighted to support Windstream with solutions that enable them to meet their customers’ evolving need for high-bandwidth, low-latency services,” said Nick Walden, senior vice president, worldwide sales, Infinera. “Infinera’s uniquely scalable C+L solution is an ideal fit to meet Windstream’s initiatives for future bandwidth needs by significantly increasing and, in some cases, more than doubling capacity on its existing fiber links.”

Windstream Wholesale previously announced an overlay of its Dallas to Atlanta route. It is in the process of upgrading additional high-demand routes with the latest Infinera technology.

To view the Windstream network map, visit https://www.windstreamenterprise.com/wholesale/interactive-map/.

In addition to Wavelengths, Ethernet Solutions, and Dedicated Internet Access, Windstream Enterprise and Wholesale offers a range of complementary network and communications solutions to wholesale and resale customers, including SD-WAN Wholesale , proprietary OfficeSuite White Label , and Cloud SIP and PRI , that are collectively designed to help wholesale customers increase productivity, improve ROI, and win. More at windstreamenterprise.com/wholesale.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications, and managed services to mid-market, enterprise, and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment, and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms, including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture, and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or https://www.windstreamenterprise.com/wholesale/ . Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream .

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com , follow us on Twitter @Infinera, and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog .

Windstream Media Contact

Scott Morris, 501-748-5342

scott.l.morris@windstream.com

Infinera Media Contact

Anna Vue, (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the potential benefits provided when deploying Infinera’s FlexILS line system. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended September 28, 2019 as filed with the SEC on November 12, 2019, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.



