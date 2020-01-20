SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether The Sale Of These Companies Is Fair To Shareholders – TIF, INST, TCBI, LOGM

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:



Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF)

The investigation concerns whether Tiffany and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Tiffany to LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE for $135.00 per share. If you are a Tiffany shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/tiffany-co-tif-stock-merger-lvmh/ .

Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST)

The investigation concerns whether Instructure and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Instructure to Thoma Bravo, LLC for $47.60 per share. If you are an Instructure shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/instructure-inc-inst-stock-merger-thoma-bravo .

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI)

The investigation concerns whether Texas Capital and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Texas Capital to Independent Bank Group, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Texas Capital shareholders will receive 1.0311 shares of Independent Bank for each Texas Capital share they own. If you are a Texas Capital shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/texas-capital-bancshares-inc-tcbi-stock-merger-independent-bank/ .

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM)

The investigation concerns whether LogMeIn and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the sale of LogMeIn to affiliates of Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation for $86.05 per share. If you are a LogMeIn shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/logmein-inc-logm-stock-merger-francisco-partners-evergreen/ .

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.