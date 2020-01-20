Syntiant NDP101 Microprocessor Receives Linley Group's Analysts' Choice Award

Ultra-Low-Power AI Chip Enabling Voice as the User Interface of the Future

/EIN News/ -- Syntiant , the award-winning AI semiconductor start-up providing intelligent voice solutions at the edge, today announced that it received The Linley Group’s 2019 Analysts’ Choice Award in the Best Embedded Processor category for its Syntiant® NDP101 ™ microwatt-power Neural Decision Processor™ (NDP).



The Linley Group is one of the leading suppliers of independent technology analysis and strategic consulting in semiconductors. The annual award recognizes the top semiconductor offerings of the year in seven distinct categories: embedded processors, AI accelerators, mobile processors, server processors, processor-IP cores, networking chips, and best technology. Winners are selected by The Linley Group’s analyst team based on performance, power, features, and cost of each device in the context of their target application.

“There are numerous speech-recognition processors on the market, but the NDP101’s innovative architecture sets a new record for low power consumption,” said Mike Demler, senior analyst at The Linley Group. “It [Syntiant NDP101] enables manufacturers to add voice-activation to a wide range of battery-operated devices, and we’re pleased to select NDP101 as Best Embedded Processor for 2019."

Now being shipped to customers globally, the Syntiant NDP101 has been designed into a wide range of battery-powered devices, from smart speakers to laptops, providing hands-free, cloud-free, always-on deep learning processing for voice and other sensor applications. Custom built to run neural workloads, the Syntiant NDP101 consumes less than 140 microwatts, providing approximately 200x more efficiency and 20x the throughput of the typical low-power MCU solution.

“The Syntiant NDP101 is the first and only deep learning solution to enable always-on voice at microwatt power levels,” said Kurt Busch, CEO at Syntiant. “Having Syntiant’s technology recognized by The Linley Group is humbling, but also reassuring, as our intelligent voice solution is driving the user interface of the future.”

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is moving artificial intelligence from the cloud to edge devices. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for always-on applications in battery-powered devices, ranging from hearing aids to smart speakers and mobile phones. The company is backed by some of the world’s strongest strategic investors, including Intel Capital, Microsoft M12, Bosch Ventures and the Amazon Alexa Fund. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp .

About The Linley Group

The Linley Group is the industry's leading source for independent technology analysis of semiconductors for networking, communications, mobile, and data-center applications. The company provides strategic consulting services, in-depth analytical reports, and conferences focused on advanced technologies for chip and system design. The Linley Group also publishes the weekly Microprocessor Report. For insights on recent industry news, subscribe to the company's free email newsletter: Linley Newsletter.

For more information, contact:

