Global Smart Education Market 2020-2024

Smart Education Market 2020-2024 The analyst the smart education market, and it is poised to grow by USD 117. 71 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period.

Our reports on smart education market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Proliferation of modern teaching methodologies. Also, increasing number of strategic alliances is anticipated to boost the growth of the smart education market as well.



Market Segmentation

This smart education market is segmented as below:

Product

• Content

• Software

• Hardware



End-Users

• Higher Education

• K-12 Schools



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for smart education market growth

This study identifies increasing number of strategic alliances as the prime reasons driving the smart education market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in smart education market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart education market, including some of the vendors such as Adobe Systems, Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., D2L Corporation, Discovery, Inc., Ellucian Co. L.P., Instructure Inc., Pearson LLC, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





