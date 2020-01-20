EXMceuticals Inc. appoints Nick Davis as Board Advisor

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXMceuticals Inc. ( CSE: EXM ) ( FSE: A2PAW2 ) (the “Company” or “EXM”), a producer of high-grade cannabis extracted ingredients for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, therapeutical and cosmetic industries, is pleased to announce it has appointed Nick Davis as a new member on its Advisory Board.



Mr. Davis will act as special advisor to the Company's management team. “This is clearly positive news that is very well received by the entire team. This will strengthen EXM’s expertise and credibility”, said Jonathan Summers, Chairman and CEO of EXM.

Mr. Davis is Chief Executive and senior corporate partner of Memery Crystal, a London-based law firm with the leading cannabis practise in the UK. Mr. Davis specialises in corporate finance with expertise in flotations, equity capital markets, and mergers & acquisitions.

Mr. Davis advises on public company listings on both the Main Market and AIM and has extensive experience acting for other issuers, NOMAD/brokers and sponsors. Mr. Davis is the only lawyer who sits on the AIM advisory group and regularly speaks at seminars and conferences around the world in relation to the London capital markets. Mr. Davis led his team on the NEX listing of medicinal cannabis investment vehicle, Ananda Developments , which was the second ever public listing of a cannabis vehicle in the UK and is currently working on a number of cannabis listings on both AIM and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Mr. Davis’ expertise in medicinal cannabis is often requested at conventions and conferences. He has a personal interest in medicinal cannabis as a Trustee of the charity ‘Olivia’s Vision’, the UK’s leading Uveitis charity raising awareness of the condition from which his daughter, Olivia, suffers. Uveitis like many auto immune diseases is being targeted for medicinal cannabis research. He has been widely quoted in both TV and print media in respect of the emergence of cannabis as an asset class.

“With his impressive background in corporate finance, and cannabis speciality, Mr. Davis will work closely with the board to maximise the value of the Company’s assets. His market leading knowledge of the European Cannabis markets will be a considerable addition for EXM as we progress with Portugal, and we are naturally proud to have him on the team”, said Summers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EXMCEUTICALS INC.

Jonathan Summers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Email: investors@exmceuticals.com

Media Enquiries:

Email: media@exmceuticals.com

North America - Mélanie Guillemette: +1 819 668 2734

FOR MORE UPDATES ON THE COMPANY

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EXMceuticals

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exmceuticalsinc

ABOUT EXMCEUTICALS

EXM is targeting the wellness and medical applications of cannabis. EXM’s activities are focused on the sustainable cultivation of cannabis and hemp, and the production of high-grade cannabis and hemp ingredients for the pharmaceutical, therapeutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic industries. The Company proposes to sell the produced ingredients to international markets. EXM is not a recreational cannabis company.

EXM was recently granted the required authorizations and permits in Portugal for its existing laboratory and pilot refinery for cannabis research. EXM has previously completed research projects with its university partners, Universidade Nova de Lisboa and Universidade Lusofona as well as applying for P2020 research grants. Following receipt of these unique Portuguese cannabis authorizations and permits, EXM is proceeding with its planned R&D program, lab work and testing. In addition to this more scientific mandate, EXM is now projecting and building a significantly larger refining facility in Portugal which once complete and licensed will be used by EXM as its base for distribution of cannabis ingredients in the EU and North America.

EXM has also submitted applications and undertaken negotiations with local governments and partners in Ethiopia, Malawi, Zambia, Eswatini and Burundi, in order to obtain licences to permit the cultivation of cannabis and hemp, as well as the processing, transformation and export of psychotropic and non-psychotropic cannabinoid ingredients. In Ethiopia, EXM is in its final stage of negotiation with the government for an agro-industrial park, of 4,000 hectares (9,880 acres) encompassing a free trade zone, for which EXM has already obtained land rights over 2,000 hectares (4,940 acres) in the Amhara region.

CSE: EXM | FSE: A2PAW2

Neither the CSE nor the FSE has approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor the FSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be”, “expected”, “proposes”, “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s business operations, including the cultivation of cannabis in Ethiopia and elsewhere, the extraction of cannabis ingredients and the exportation of the extracts, the results of testing at our facilities established for the European market, future laws and regulations governing the sale of our products in Europe and elsewhere, and the potential to generate sales, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of EXM to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. EXM will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.