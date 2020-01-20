Nationwide Round Up

NAIROBI: MKU Nairobi and Administration Police Warriors took advantage of Daystar Falcons inactivity this past weekend to climb to the summit of the Nationwide Nairobi University league. MKU Nairobi posted a 16-5 win away to Co-operative University to go top on 34 points, one clear of the AP Warriors (33 points) who condemned Catholic Monks II to a 56-6 defeat.

Nazerene defeated TUK 31-5 in the other match played in the category on Saturday while KCA Sparxx received a 28-0 walkover after Multimedia’s no show.

Shamas and Swara continued with their winning form in the clubs category, maintaining the top two positions after Saturday’s matches. Shamas defeated hosts Masaku 29-3 to make it nine wins from nine outings this season. They have 44 points, five clear of second placed Swara who defeated former Championship side Ngong 36-8.

The other fixtures here saw Dagoretti Bulldogs defeat Stingers 29-10 as Stormers were 25-0 winners over Vandals.

WESTERN: CITAM Kisumu maintained pole position in the Western region with a 32-7 away to Webuye, a result that took them to 34 points, two clear of second placed Maseno University who crushed Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technoloy (JOOUST) 48-3 in one of the other fixtures in the region. MMUST II defeated Siaya 43-8

CENTRAL: Chuka and JKUAT Cougars played out a 63 point thriller in Chuka, the Juja based Cougars running off with the 39-24 full result to stay second on the log with 32 points after seven wins from seven outings.

MKU Thika defeated Zetech 25-5 to maintain fourth place.

