Global Aerospace & Defence Markets to 2025 - Revenue Forecast; Market Share Analysis; Company Profiles; Competitive Landscape; Market Growth Drivers, Restraints & Trends

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aerospace & Defence Market: By Region - North America (The US & Mexico), Europe (The UK, Germany & France) & Asia Pacific (Japan, China & India) Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerospace and defence market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1600 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% in the period 2019 to 2025.



Growth of the market is driven by factors such as the boom in commercial aircrafts segment, the surge in global airline traffic, and the rise in military expenditure.



The aerospace and defence industry comprises of companies dealing with manufacturing of civil and military procurements. The global aerospace industry has undergone a rapid transition over recent years as traditional leading market players have experienced coldness in domestic markets. Moreover, increased geopolitical uncertainty has led to higher defence spending.



Global aerospace and defence industry is increasingly witnessing higher demand for next-generation, fuel-efficient aircraft. This move is mainly seen as a result of the rise in oil prices which is negatively impacting the growth of the industry.



Parameter Description

Base year: 2014

2014 Forecast period: 2019-2025

2019-2025 Market sizing: Revenue in US$ Billions & CAGR for the period 2019 to 2025

Revenue in US$ Billions & CAGR for the period 2019 to 2025 Geographical coverage: North America (The US & Mexico), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China & India) and Europe (The UK, Germany & France)

North America (The US & Mexico), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China & India) and Europe (The UK, Germany & France) Vendor scope: Airbus Group SE, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corp, United Technologies Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

Airbus Group SE, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corp, United Technologies Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd Report coverage: Revenue forecast, market share analysis, company analysis, competitive landscape, market growth drivers, market restraints, market trends and company profiles

Key Questions Answered

The historical market size in terms of the value of the aerospace and defence industry from 2014 to 2018 in US$ Billions.

Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2019 to 2025 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Billions.

Regional and country of aerospace and defence industry in the period 2014 to 2025 in US$ Billions.

Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that have an impact on revenue.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Aerospace & Defense

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Commercial Aircraft

3.1.2 Defense Industry

3.2 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2.1 Value Chain Analysis



4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Category

4.2.2 Market Share by Region



5. Regional Analysis



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Industry Trends & Developments

6.1.1 Mergers & Acquisitions in the Industry

6.1.2 Higher Demand for Next-Generation Aircrafts

6.1.3 Decline in the US A&D Exports

6.1.4 Growth of Commercial Aerospace in Developing Nations

6.2 Growth Drivers

6.2.1 Boom in Commercial Aircraft Segment

6.2.2 Surge in Global Airline Traffic

6.2.3 Rise in Military Expenditure

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Regulatory Compliance

6.3.2 Geopolitical & Economic Volatility

6.3.3 Increasing Fuel Prices

6.3.4 Issues in Supply Chain Management



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Financial Analysis

7.2 Market Share Analysis



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Airbus Group SE

8.2 The Boeing Company

8.3 Lockheed Corp

8.4 United Technologies Corporation

8.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.



