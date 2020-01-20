Capnography Devices Market Study, 2019-2025 - Rising Government Initiatives and Technological Advancements are Driving the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capnography Devices Market Research Report: By Product, Technology, Component, Application, End-User, Regional Insight - Global Industry Size, Share Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Capnography devices have become indispensable in the healthcare sector, owing to the rise in geriatric population and number of respiratory disease incidents. The global capnography devices market was valued at $384.2 million in 2017 and is expected to attain a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period (2018-2025) because of rising government initiatives and technological advancements.



The capnography devices market is segmented by product, component, technology, end-user, and application. The product segment comprises the stand-alone, hand-held, and multi-parameter categories. Hand-held capnographs were the largest category in 2017, with a revenue contribution of 62.2%. Owing to their greater flexibility, hand-held capnographs can be used in various patient care settings, an advantage that is leading to their growing popularity.



Based on component, the market is categorized into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) modules and others (anesthetic breathing circuits, sensors and airway adaptors, and sampling lines). The largest capnography devices market share in 2017 was held by OEM modules, which will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The OEM modules category is further sub-categorized into infrared sensors and others, of which, in 2017, infrared sensors accumulated a 23.4% share in the market.



On the basis of application, the capnography devices market is subdivided into procedural sedation, critical care, pain management, emergency medicine, and others. The procedural sedation category is expected to show the highest CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing number of surgical procedures, where sedation is imperative. As capnography devices help in keeping patients safe during sedation, their usage before surgeries is increasing.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Technology

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Component

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.5 Market Segmentation by End-user

1.3.6 Market Segmentation by Geography

1.3.7 Analysis Period

1.3.8 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.8.1 Value

1.3.8.2 Volume

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product

4.1.1.1 Hand-held

4.1.1.2 Stand-alone

4.1.1.3 Multi-parameter

4.1.2 By Technology

4.1.2.1 Side stream

4.1.2.2 Main stream

4.1.2.3 Micro stream

4.1.3 By Component

4.1.3.1 OEM modules

4.1.3.1.1 Infrared sensors

4.1.3.1.2 Others

4.1.3.2 Others

4.1.4 By Application

4.1.4.1 Emergency medicine

4.1.4.2 Critical care

4.1.4.3 Procedural sedation

4.1.4.4 Pain management

4.1.4.5 Others

4.1.5 By End-user

4.1.5.1 Hospitals

4.1.5.2 ACCs

4.1.5.3 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Acquisitions & Partnerships

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

4.2.2.2 Technological Advancements in Capnography Devices

4.2.2.3 Rising Government Initiatives

4.2.2.4 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Availability of Alternative Products at Lower Prices

4.2.3.2 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

4.3 Pricing Analysis

4.3.1 Multi-parameter Capnography Devices

4.3.2 Hand-held Capnography Devices

4.3.3 Stand-alone Capnography Devices

4.4 Regulations for Capnography Devices

4.4.1 North America

4.4.2 Europe

4.4.3 APAC

4.4.4 LATAM

4.4.5 MEA

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Product

5.2 By Technology

5.3 By Component

5.3.1 Capnography OEM Modules Market by Type

5.4 By Application

5.5 By End-user

5.6 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Key Players Benchmarking based on Products

11.2 Strategic Developments of the Key Players

11.2.1 Product Launches/Approvals

11.2.2 Partnerships

11.2.3 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Product & Service Offerings)

12.1 Diamedica (UK) Limited

12.2 Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co. Ltd.

12.3 Edan Instruments Inc.

12.4 Nonin Medical Inc.

12.5 Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

12.6 Nihon Kohden Corporation

12.7 Masimo Corporation

12.8 Becton, Dickinson & Company

12.9 Medtronic plc

12.10 Smiths Group plc

12.11 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.12 Welch Allyn Inc.

12.13 Zoll Medical Corporation

12.14 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9orswb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.