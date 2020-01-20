Global Agriculture IoT Market Size & Share 2018 by Types, Industry Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Agriculture IoT Market

The increasing demand for food and agricultural productivity is anticipated to propel the use of IoT in agriculture during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of trusted tools by our analyst has helped them conclude the Global Agriculture IoT market size in terms of USD Million during the forecast timeframe. The report showcases the historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with the forecast data from 2019 to 2025. The market research study provides the market statistics and drivers that help the market expand in a graphical and theoretical pattern.

Our experts have used some of the best tools like Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, and SWOT analysis to study market trends and challenges. These tools also help study each and every microscopic data that has an impact on market growth. The market-oriented study offers all the details such as mergers, joint ventures, market share, market statistics, emerging trends, challenges & opportunities, and new launches.

Browse through over 30+ Tables & 25+ Figures spread over 110+ Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Agriculture IoT Market Size & Share 2018 Report: By Types, Trends, Growth, Analysis, and Forecast to 2025”.

IoT in Agriculture is a smart way of monitoring the farmlands. The IoT helps keep track of the humidity, light, soil moisture, temperature, along with automation of irrigation system from anywhere and anytime. The use of advanced IoT-based tools help increase yield, reduce wastage of energy, increase operational efficiency by real-time data analysis, storage, collection, and development of control platform. The use of artificial intelligence technology by growers or farmers along with the focus on livestock monitoring and disease detection helps enhance farming efficiency for more agriculture productivity are few factors driving the growth of the market.

The IoT tools help increase the farmers’ decision-making capabilities for better troubleshooting and diagnosing farm management solutions. The lack of economic feasibility will hamper the market during the forecast timeframe. However, the increasing penetration of Internet and smart device users among the farmers boost their awareness about the latest advancements in agriculture, which, in turn, will help drive the Global Agriculture IoT market.

On the basis of Offering, the Global Agriculture IoT market is divided into Hardware, Software, and Services. In terms of agriculture type, the industry is divided Precision Farming, Smart Greenhouse, Livestock Monitoring, Precision Forestry, Fish Farm Monitoring, and Others. Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players in the Global Agriculture IoT market include Raven Industries, Trimble, AGCO Corporation (AGCO), DeLaval, Deere & Company, GEA Farm Technology, DICKEY-john Corporation, Antelliq, Treemetrics, Lely, AgJunction Inc., Komatsu Forest AB, AG Leader Technology (AG Leader), Tigercat, Caterpillar, Ponsse, and Topcon Positioning Systems.

Global Agriculture IoT market is segmented into:

Global Agriculture IoT market: By Offering

Hardware

Services

Software

Global Agriculture IoT market: By Agriculture Type

Precision Farming

Smart Greenhouse

Livestock Monitoring

Precision Forestry

Fish Farm Monitoring

Others

Global Agriculture IoT : Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

