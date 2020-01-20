Telecom API Market Outlook to 2026
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom API Market Forecasts by Technology, Application and Service Type, Stakeholder, User Type, Deployment (Enterprise Hosted, Public Cloud, Private Cloud), and Platform as a Service Type 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This data and forecasts for the Telecom API Market includes segmentation as follows:
- Globally, Regionally, and Countries
- Stakeholder Type (Carriers and Vendors)
- Network Technology (2G, 3G, LTE, and 5G)
- API Category (Presence, Location, SCM, etc.)
- App Developer (Carrier, Enterprise, Long Tail, and Partner)
- Deployment Type (Enterprise Hosted, Private Cloud, and Public Cloud)
- Implementation (Development and Set-up) and by Ongoing Operations
- Solution (AI, Analytics, Blockchain, Edge Computing, Robotics, Web RTC, etc.)
The forecasts by Service Type include: Messaging (SMS, MMS, RCS) API, WebRTC API, Payment API, IVR/Voice Store and Voice Control API, LBS and Map API, Subscriber Identity and SSO, Management API, Content Delivery API, M2M IoT API, IoT Platform-Specific API, IoT Authentication API, Blockchain Specific API, AI Platform-Specific API, Robotics Specific API, Analytics API, Call screening API, Device Information API, QoS (Quality of Service) API, Do not Disturb API, Edge/Fog Device Specific API.
Forecasts by Developer Type include: Enterprise Developer, Internal Telecom Developer, Partner Developer, and Long Tail Developer.
Forecasts by Deployment include: Enterprise Hosted, Public Cloud, and Private Cloud.
Platform as a Service forecasts include: CPaaS and UCaaS.
