New Medical Device Regulation: 2-Day Seminar (London, United Kingdom - March 4-5, 2020)

Managing the transition to the new regulation: this is a seminar you cannot afford to miss as you put in place your strategies for the new environment.



Course Overview

During a period of great uncertainty and opportunity within the medical technology and diagnostics sectors, this seminar will help you prepare for these changes and operate successfully in Europe.

The programme will provide in-depth coverage of the new regulations and how they will be implemented by member states and Notified Bodies. You will hear the latest thoughts on clinical development, safety monitoring, the role of authorised representatives, economic operators, and the implications of Brexit.



There will be plenty of opportunities to discuss the implications of the changes with our expert faculty, and you will gain valuable guidance on successful implementation of the regulatory changes for your company products.



Why You Should Attend

The seminar will provide key guidance and interpretation of the changes to the regulations and will be of value to all those who are involved with placing a medical device on the market, and anyone who requires an essential overview of the new MDR and its impact on the industry and working practices.

Agenda



Programme Day One



Chair's welcome and Introduction

Dr David Jefferys



Introduction and background to the new regulation

Medical Device Coordination Groups

Dr David Jefferys



Discussion session



Successful implementation of the MDR

Managing the urgency - time and resources are tight

What you really need to know - how to meet the key requirements

Clinical evidence - don't underestimate its importance

The B word (Brexit)

Peter Rose



Discussion session



Notified Bodies: how the changes will impact NBs and manufacturers - including the new rules for IVD conformity assessment

Accreditation and designation of NBs

How to register with NBs

Conformity assessment applications

Theresa Jeary



Discussion session



Increased vigilance and post-market surveillance - how to comply

Post-market surveillance systems appropriate for your device and risk classification

Periodic safety update reports (PSURs)

Manufacturers' response times to serious public health threats and deaths caused by devices

Dr David Jefferys



Discussion session

Programme Day Two

IVDs and companion diagnostics

Implications and timelines

New IVD conformity assessment rules

Theresa Jeary

Discussion session

Clinical investigations what is required?

Greater protection for patients participating in clinical investigations

Products to have an acceptable benefit to risk ratio

Product safety and performance

Changes in data requirements

Restrictions by individual member states

Janette Benaddi

Discussion session

Other essential considerations

Authorised representatives - increased responsibilities and requirements

Single registration numbers for all economic operators

New categories

Single-use devices - reprocessing?

Dr David Jefferys

Discussion session

Other essential considerations (continued)

Unique device identification

Safety and clinical performance summaries

Strategies to address the new requirements

Dr David Jefferys

Discussion session and key take-home messages

