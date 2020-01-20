There were 158 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,322 in the last 365 days.

UAE Telecoms (Fixed, Mobile & Total) Market Report 2020 Featuring EITC and Etisalat

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Telecoms Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of the UAE's telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue and ARPU. The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets, and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.

Company Coverage

This report includes information on the following players in the UAE's telecoms market:

  • EITC
  • Etisalat

Data Coverage

The country report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Figures are supplied for each year since 2007. The data annex was last updated in January 2020 to include 3Q 2019 data. Metrics include the following:

Fixed Telecoms Market

Connections

  • Total voice (narrowband and VoBB)
  • Narrowband
  • VoBB
  • Total broadband
  • Broadband split by access technology: DSL, cable modem, FTTH/B, BFWA and other
  • IPTV
  • Dial-up Internet

Revenue & ARPU

  • Service revenue
  • Service revenue as percentage of GDP
  • Service revenue per head of population per month
  • Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
  • Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
  • Retail revenue per head of population per month
  • Retail revenue split by type of service: voice, broadband, dial-up Internet, business network services
  • Broadband retail revenue as a percentage of fixed retail revenue
  • Voice ARPU per month
  • Broadband ARPU per month

Traffic

  • Fixed-originated minutes
  • Outgoing MoU per active connection

Operator-level Metrics/Market Share

  • Broadband subscribers by major broadband operator (and associated market shares and year-on-year changes)
  • DSL connections

Mobile Telecoms Market

Connections

  • Total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding M2M)
  • Split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share
  • Population penetration for total, prepaid and contract
  • 3G
  • Handset, and split by smartphone and basic
  • Handset population penetration
  • Broadband
  • Broadband population penetration

Revenue & ARPU

  • Service revenue
  • Service revenue as percentage of GDP
  • Service revenue per head of population per month
  • Service revenue split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share
  • Service revenue split by voice and data, and data as percentage of service revenue
  • Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
  • Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
  • Retail revenue per head of population per month
  • Split by voice and data
  • ARPU per month (total, prepaid and contract)

Traffic

  • Mobile-originated minutes
  • Outgoing MoU per active connection

Operator-level Metrics/Market Share

  • Connections (and associated market share)

Total Telecoms Market (Fixed & Mobile)

  • Voice connections
  • Broadband connections
  • Service revenue
  • Service revenue as percentage of GDP
  • Service revenue per head of population per month
  • Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
  • Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
  • Retail revenue per head of population per month
  • Retail revenue split by voice and data
  • Originated minutes

