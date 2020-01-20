MNP Consumer Debt Index Update: Canadians increasingly pessimistic about their consumer debt

/EIN News/ -- Index drops five points since September matching the lowest point ever recorded



CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More Canadians see grey skies on the horizon for themselves and their families heading into the new year and beyond as fewer expect their debt situation to improve, according to the latest MNP Consumer Debt Index conducted quarterly by Ipsos. Canadians’ net confidence in their financial futures a year down the road dropped five points since September. When comparing their current debt situation to five years in the future, net confidence dropped six points.

“Our findings may point to a shift among some Canadians from debt apathy to debt hopelessness,” says Grant Bazian, President of MNP Ltd. “Feelings of hopelessness can make people feel like giving up on ever paying down their debt or, worse, ignoring the debt as it piles up higher.”

Now in its eleventh wave, the MNP Consumer Debt Index has dropped five points since September (96 points, -5) matching the lowest point ever recorded back in March 2018. The drop is not only driven by increasing pessimism among Canadians about their financial futures. Canadians also feel worse off now compared to the past. In fact, net optimism for both one-year and five-year timeframes have reached all-time lows or near all-time lows. One in five Canadians now say their debt situation is worse than it was five years ago.

“It is stressful for those who come to the alarming realization that there is no clear path to repay what they have borrowed, no matter the time horizon or interest rate,” says Bazian whose team of Licensed Insolvency Trustees across the country helps thousands of Canadians each year who are struggling with an overwhelming amount of debt.

Nearly three in ten (29%, unchanged) Canadians say they are already insolvent, meaning that they cannot meet all their monthly financial obligations. This proportion rises to 50 per cent (+2) when also including those who say they are $200 or less away from being insolvent at month-end. Almost half (49%, +2) aren’t confident they will be able to cover their family and living expenses without going into further debt this year.

“Continually financing a lifestyle on credit – particularly on the expectation of rising home prices – is a recipe for trouble,” Bazian says. “Anyone using any kind of credit to make ends meet should sit down with a licensed professional to review their finances, create a budget and make sure they have a plan in place that will allow them to weather rainy-day expenses.”

The index showed that Canadians are uneasy when it comes to being prepared for the unexpected. For example, only about three in ten (27%) are confident in their ability to cope with a life-changing event such as a serious illness (-3), the loss of employment or change in wage or seasonal work (-4) without increasing their debt load.

“Breaking the debt cycle means not only paying off your creditors, it also means changing your mindset and behaviors to avoid getting back into the same trouble in the future,” says Bazian.

He says that while it seems that more Canadians are starting to seek professional help with their debt, one of the biggest behavioral changes required among those who are severely indebted is the tendency to isolate rather than reach out for guidance.

“Often by the time clients arrive in our offices they have been struggling unnecessarily with their debt for years – even decades,” he explains. “If debt is causing stress or impacting relationships, it’s time to get some support. Don’t wait. There is no minimum or maximum debt required to seek help.”

MNP Ltd. offers free consultations and their team of Licensed Insolvency Trustees are empowered to help those struggling financially to make the most informed choices to deal with their debt. Licensed Insolvency Trustees are the only federally regulated professionals who can provide regulated insolvency options, such as a consumer proposals and bankruptcies.

