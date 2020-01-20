UK/Africa: New partnership launched

London, ANGOLA, January 20 - The United Kingdom will start Monday (20) a new chapter of its economic diplomacy, with focus on the African continent, one of the privileged markets of the European country for the post-Brexit period.,

With almost completed the departure from European bloc (European Union - EU), since January 31, the British people are taking a fresh look at the African partners, with whom they count on working hard on the identification of new investment areas.

The first step of this new strategic partnership will be the completion of the United Kingdom-Africa Investment Summit (on Monday), set to bring together distinguished political leaders (including Heads of State) and African entrepreneurs.

The British government considers the event crucial as it will ensure discussion of the next steps in relations between the continent and the United Kingdom, increasing that country's intervention and investment capacity in Africa.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.