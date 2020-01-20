UK: London open to Africa

London, ANGOLA, January 20 - London city will be at the center of the global spotlight this Monday with the holding of a mega event that promises to re-launch the strategic partnership between the United Kingdom and African countries.,

Throughout the day, political leaders of Africa will discuss with the UK authorities new forms of investment.

The discussion will run within the framework of a European country's diplomatic policy, which places the "cradle continent" at the center of their priorities.

This Monday, as has become a habit for hundreds of years, various peoples and cultures will converge in London, the venue of the United Kingdom-Africa Investment Summit, which is likely the last major event held by this country before the accomplishment of Brexit.

London thus opens its doors to Africa, a long-standing partner, which has now the guarantees of a more effective investment by the UK authorities.

