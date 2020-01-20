1-Day Workshop: Women - Positioning Yourself for Leadership (Central London, United Kingdom - May 21, 2020)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Women - Positioning Yourself for Leadership" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The organiser developed this course in conjunction with today's C-Suite leaders with the aim to empower female executives to get to the next level in their career.

This practice-based workshop will enable you to position yourself as a credible leader in any space, no matter how male-dominated.

Agenda



Course Time: 08:45-16:45

08:45 Registrations and coffee

09:00 Introductions

09:15 Part 1, Understanding yourself and what people need from you

10:45 Coffee Break

11:00 Part 2, Voice, energy and presence

12:30 Lunch break

13:15 Part 3, Building a network of advocates and mindset for success

14:45 Coffee Break

15:00 Part 4, Putting it all together

16:30 Final thoughts and summing-up

16:45 Finish

