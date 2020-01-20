Quantum Dot (QD) LED Lighting & Display Markets to 2024: Industry Analysis, Major Segments, Patent Analysis, Key Player Profiles
The global QLED lighting market is showing significant growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024; regional markets, however, are showing variable trends.
In North America and Europe, the market is experiencing steady performance due to the high adoption of LED lights. The high number of patents from these two regions is a good indication of product maturity in Europe and North America.
The rising growth of smart cities in Asia-Pacific is the primary reason for the growth of the QLED light market in that region. The volatility of economic growth, however, is slowing market growth in the Asia-Pacific, Latin American and Middle Eastern markets, which will nevertheless see better growth during the forecast period.
Growth will be strong in India and China due to industrialization, population growth and high demand. In Asia, Japan holds the most patents for QLED lighting products. This is encouraging Japanese chemical manufacturers to expand their business in this region.
This report includes:
- A comprehensive study of Quantum Dot (QD) LED lighting and display, which is often considered as the next-generation display technology
- Market positioning and future outlook of the QD Lighting and displays; their key developments, comparison matrices, and growth driving factors and restraints
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- A patent analysis covering significant patent allotments, design innovations and applications of advanced display materials
- Profile description of the key market players
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Reason for Doing This Study
- Information Sources
- Key Data from Secondary Sources
- Key Data from Primary Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Evolution, Roadmap and Summary
- Development and Evolution of QLED Lighting
- History of Nanotechnology
- Discovery of Quantum Dots (QDs)
- QLED vs. OLED
- Report Summary
Chapter 3 Market Overview: Future and Growth Prospects
- Introduction
- Future Prospects
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
Chapter 4 QLED Lighting Market by End Use Product
- Introduction
- Television
- Lighting
- Smartphones
- Others
Chapter 5 QLED Lighting Market by End User
- Introduction
- Consumer
- Entertainment Arenas
- Hospitality
- Others
Chapter 6 QLED Lighting Market by Geographic Region
- Introduction
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- Altairnano
- Invisage
- LG Display Co. Ltd.
- Nano Axis LLC
- NN-Labs LLC
- Nexus Lighting
- Ocean Nanotech LLC
- Quantum Material Corp.
- Samsung
Chapter 8 Patent Analysis
- Patent Review by Region
- Important Patents on QLED Display Lighting
List of Tables
Summary Table: Overall Global QLED Lighting Market, by Geographic Region, Through 2024
Table 1: Global QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, Through 2024
Table 2: Global QLED Lighting in Television Market, by Geographic Region, Through 2024
Table 3: Global QLEDs in Lighting Applications Market, by Geographic Region, Through 2024
Table 4: Global QLED Lighting in Smartphone Applications Market, by Geographic Region, Through 2024
Table 5: Global QLED Lighting in Other End Use Products Market, by Geographic Region, Through 2024
Table 6: Global QLED Lighting Market, by End User, Through 2024
Table 7: Global QLED Lighting Market, by Geographic Region, Through 2024
Table 8: North American QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, Through 2024
Table 9: European QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, Through 2024
Table 10: Asia-Pacific QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, Through 2024
Table 11: Rest of the World QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, Through 2024
List of Figures
Summary Figure: Overall Global QLED Lighting Market, by Geographic Region, 2018-2024
Figure 1: Global QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, 2018-2024
Figure 2: Global QLED Lighting in Television Market, by Geographic Region, 2018-2024
Figure 3: Global QLEDs in Lighting Applications Market, by Geographic Region, 2018-2024
Figure 4: Global QLED Lighting in Smartphone Applications Market, by Geographic Region, 2018-2024
Figure 5: Global Market for QLED Lighting in Other End Use Products, by Geographic Region, 2018-2024
Figure 6: Global QLED Lighting Market, by End User, 2018-2024
Figure 7: Global QLED Lighting Market, by Geographic Region, 2018-2024
Figure 8: North American QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, 2018-2024
Figure 9: European QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, 2018-2024
Figure 10: Asia-Pacific QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, 2018-2024
Figure 11: Rest of the World QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, 2018-2024
Figure 12: Global QLED Lighting Patent Share Analysis, by Country, 2019
