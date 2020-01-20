Quantum Dot (QD) LED Lighting & Display Markets to 2024: Industry Analysis, Major Segments, Patent Analysis, Key Player Profiles

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Dot LED Lighting and Display" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global QLED lighting market is showing significant growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024; regional markets, however, are showing variable trends.

In North America and Europe, the market is experiencing steady performance due to the high adoption of LED lights. The high number of patents from these two regions is a good indication of product maturity in Europe and North America.

The rising growth of smart cities in Asia-Pacific is the primary reason for the growth of the QLED light market in that region. The volatility of economic growth, however, is slowing market growth in the Asia-Pacific, Latin American and Middle Eastern markets, which will nevertheless see better growth during the forecast period.

Growth will be strong in India and China due to industrialization, population growth and high demand. In Asia, Japan holds the most patents for QLED lighting products. This is encouraging Japanese chemical manufacturers to expand their business in this region.



This report includes:

A comprehensive study of Quantum Dot (QD) LED lighting and display, which is often considered as the next-generation display technology

Market positioning and future outlook of the QD Lighting and displays; their key developments, comparison matrices, and growth driving factors and restraints

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

A patent analysis covering significant patent allotments, design innovations and applications of advanced display materials

Profile description of the key market players



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Reason for Doing This Study

Information Sources

Key Data from Secondary Sources

Key Data from Primary Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Evolution, Roadmap and Summary

Development and Evolution of QLED Lighting

History of Nanotechnology

Discovery of Quantum Dots (QDs)

QLED vs. OLED

Report Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview: Future and Growth Prospects

Introduction

Future Prospects

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Chapter 4 QLED Lighting Market by End Use Product

Introduction

Television

Lighting

Smartphones

Others

Chapter 5 QLED Lighting Market by End User

Introduction

Consumer

Entertainment Arenas

Hospitality

Others

Chapter 6 QLED Lighting Market by Geographic Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Altairnano

Invisage

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Nano Axis LLC

NN-Labs LLC

Nexus Lighting

Ocean Nanotech LLC

Quantum Material Corp.

Samsung

Chapter 8 Patent Analysis

Patent Review by Region

Important Patents on QLED Display Lighting

List of Tables

Summary Table: Overall Global QLED Lighting Market, by Geographic Region, Through 2024

Table 1: Global QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, Through 2024

Table 2: Global QLED Lighting in Television Market, by Geographic Region, Through 2024

Table 3: Global QLEDs in Lighting Applications Market, by Geographic Region, Through 2024

Table 4: Global QLED Lighting in Smartphone Applications Market, by Geographic Region, Through 2024

Table 5: Global QLED Lighting in Other End Use Products Market, by Geographic Region, Through 2024

Table 6: Global QLED Lighting Market, by End User, Through 2024

Table 7: Global QLED Lighting Market, by Geographic Region, Through 2024

Table 8: North American QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, Through 2024

Table 9: European QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, Through 2024

Table 10: Asia-Pacific QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, Through 2024

Table 11: Rest of the World QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, Through 2024



List of Figures

Summary Figure: Overall Global QLED Lighting Market, by Geographic Region, 2018-2024

Figure 1: Global QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, 2018-2024

Figure 2: Global QLED Lighting in Television Market, by Geographic Region, 2018-2024

Figure 3: Global QLEDs in Lighting Applications Market, by Geographic Region, 2018-2024

Figure 4: Global QLED Lighting in Smartphone Applications Market, by Geographic Region, 2018-2024

Figure 5: Global Market for QLED Lighting in Other End Use Products, by Geographic Region, 2018-2024

Figure 6: Global QLED Lighting Market, by End User, 2018-2024

Figure 7: Global QLED Lighting Market, by Geographic Region, 2018-2024

Figure 8: North American QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, 2018-2024

Figure 9: European QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, 2018-2024

Figure 10: Asia-Pacific QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, 2018-2024

Figure 11: Rest of the World QLED Lighting Market, by End Use Product, 2018-2024

Figure 12: Global QLED Lighting Patent Share Analysis, by Country, 2019

