Curcumin Market Forecasts during 2020 to 2026 with a rate of 12.54% CAGR

Global Curcumin Market

2020 Curcumin Food and Beverages Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2026

NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The consumption of curcumin in both pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors to drive curcumin market growth. Owing to its numerous properties including anti-viral, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and others, curcumin to have a strong market growth in the pharmaceutical sector.

In addition to the pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors, it is highly deploying curcumin to reduce the usage of artificial food colors. Key players operating in the food & beverage industry to utilize curcumin to its end-products is propelling the market growth.

Accordingly, owing to its high consumption in end-user industries curcumin market to have significant growth over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Further, intense R&D investments to enhance Curcumin to offer new opportunities for marketgrowth. Scientific studies of the disease prevention and pain relief abilities reveal by curcumin, due to its anti-oxidation and anti-cancer traits to pose a positive impact on market growth.

Therefore, Food & beverages to emerge with more than half of the market share in total revenue. Further, Curcumin is used as a major ingredient in medicines owing to its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory properties.

The pharmaceutical industries to formulate the curcumin-based medicines in the form of powder, syrups, capsules, and others for treating numerous diseases to positively impact the market size.

Various health benefits of curcumin to increasing health consciousness among consumers, and need for natural & organic supplements are driving the market demand.

Robust market growth across developed region through the forecast period

Europeand North America to hold the largest market share in both value and volume to produce curcumin based nutritional supplements and cosmetics in order to increase health awareness, growth in population and beauty conscious resulting to propel the market demand regionally.

Europe dominates the curcumin market. increasing expenses spent by consumers on healthy products and stringent requirements that are inflicted by pharmaceutical and food and beverages industries.

In addition, rise in demand for ayurvedic and traditional formulation products in developing countries fueling the market demand for Curcumin. As well as, rising health concerns among people led to an increase in the growth & demand for Curcumin in United States.

The global market for curcumin is projected to grow in the upcoming years due to the factor the consumers are aware of the harmful effects of using artificial food, medicines, and cosmetics.

Asia-Pacific is the region where food and beverages industries have a great demand which boosts the curcumin market growth.

Product launches across market players to upsurge the curcumin market growth

Key players are investing in innovative products with longer result outcomes. For instance, in 2019, New DolCas-Tenshi JV launched curcumin ingredient CURCUGEN to boost the bioavailability by optimizing the oleoresin base.

Further, in 2019, A new drug delivery system using curcuminsuccessfully inhibits the growth of bone cancer cells.

Moreover, Arbropharma launched SNEC30 advanced curcumin supplement in 2019 to enhance the therapeutic effects of curcumin.

In addition, LivTru launched antioxidant curcumin water in 2019 for powerful hydration and all-natural muscle recovery. Furthermore, in 2019, Nuvothera launched its Super-Micronized Turmeric Curcumin supplement for consumers to reduce the dependence on prescription medicines.

Key market players contributing in curcumin market include Synthite Industries Ltd., Sabinsa Corporation, Helmigs Prima Sejahtera PT, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., Biomax Life Sciences Ltd., Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Konark Herbals & Health Care, SV Agrofood, Hebei Food Additive Co. Ltd., and Tri Rahardja PT among others.

