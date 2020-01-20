Global Industrial Tapes Industry
Industrial Tapes market worldwide is projected to grow by US$24. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 7%. Aluminum Tapes, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$20.5 Billion by the year 2025, Aluminum Tapes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$871.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$745 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aluminum Tapes will reach a market size of US$795.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ashland, Inc.; Avery Dennison Corporation; DowDupont Inc.; Eastman Chemical Company; H.B. Fuller Company; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Saint-Gobain SA; Sika AG; Von Roll Holding AG
IV. COMPETITION
ASHLAND
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
DOWDUPONT
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
H.B. FULLER COMPANY
HENKEL AG & CO., KGAA
SAINT-GOBAIN SA
SIKA AG
VON ROLL HOLDING AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
