Global Industrial Vehicles Industry

Industrial Vehicles market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6. 2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 1%. Internal Combustion Engine, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Vehicles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798874/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$21.7 Billion by the year 2025, Internal Combustion Engine will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$232.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$187.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Internal Combustion Engine will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Anhui HeLi Co., Ltd.; Crown Equipment Corporation; Hangcha Group Co., Ltd.; Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.; Jungheinrich AG; KION Group AG; Konecranes; Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co., Ltd.; Toyota Industries Corporation


IV. COMPETITION

ANHUI HELI
CROWN EQUIPMENT CORPORATION
HANGCHA GROUP
HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING
JUNGHEINRICH AG
KION GROUP AG
MITSUBISHI NICHIYU FORKLIFT
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH
