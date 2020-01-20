Report Includes: - An overview of emerging market and opportunities for thorium fuel cycle. - Characterization and quantification of the thorium fuel market based on material type and technology type.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thorium Fuel Cycle: Emerging Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841107/?utm_source=GNW

- Information on advanced materials for the thorium fuel cycle

- Coverage of recent advances in technologies and applications of the thorium fuel cycle



Summary

This report is one in a series of three that discuss emerging opportunities from the development of advanced nuclear power technologies and solutions.



This report focuses on emerging opportunities from the development of the thorium fuel cycle.



Global Market for Thorium Fuel Cycle



Thorium, which is found naturally in its isotope Thorium 232 (232Th), is used in the metal, chemical, pharmaceutical, and electrical and electronics industries to make products such as tungsten inert gas (TIG) welding electrodes and incandescent lamp filaments.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841107/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.