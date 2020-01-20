Report Includes: - An overview of emerging market and opportunities for generation IV reactors. - Discussion on the emerging opportunities from the development of generation IV (Gen IV) nuclear fission reactors.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Generation IV Reactors and Advanced Materials: Emerging Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841108/?utm_source=GNW



- Briefing about current and emerging markets and challenges to the nuclear power industry



Summary

This is one of the three reports that discuss the emerging opportunities from the development of advanced nuclear power technologies and solutions.



This report focuses on the emerging opportunities from the development of generation IV (Gen IV) nuclear fission reactors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841108/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.