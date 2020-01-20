The global online program management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period 2019–2025

The online program management (OPM) market has grown significantly in recent years because of on-going learning demands from learners and practitioners. Significant advances in technology, coupled with globalization, talent relocation, and gradual changes in business knowledge and social skills care, have immensely contributed to the growth of the global online program management market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Online Program Management Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05840004/?utm_source=GNW

Europe and North America are the emerging regions for the global OPM market due to the establishment of renowned educational institutes. Online degree courses are more cost-effective than regular ones; hence the market is witnessing an increased demand for these programs. Furthermore, rapidly changing market dynamics in terms of services innovation and advancement are acting as a catalyst to intensify the competition among existing players in the global online program management market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the online program management market during the forecast period:

• Increased Influence of e-learning Concepts

• Development in Internet Infrastructure

• Need for Skill Enhancements

• Availability of Affordable Online Courses



The study considers the present scenario of the global online program management market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



Online Program Management Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed segmentation by revenue model, level of education, and geography. The OPM market landscape has witnessed a significant increase due to the adoption of several online programs by institutions and universities. In the partnership model, the cost to launch the new course is shared by the institution as well as the service provider, which decreases the investment cost. In addition, this improves the technological expertise in planning, designing, and launching online programs. The model contributes to the high revenue generation for companies and improves the learning experience. Hence, the rise in virtual courses and programs is driving the top OPM companies to build a partnership revenue model, which is likely to help in the growth of the segment during the forecast period.



Graduate students are more likely to pursue virtual courses for higher studies. Distance learning for MBA programs is gaining popularity as there has been a steady growth in online MBA courses year-on-year. The growing need for life-long learning and career-related skills development is likely to play an essential role in driving the growth of online programs.



For e-learning providers, certificate course takers cover a large segment as many students opt for them to enhance their skillset knowledge, and these courses are aligned to industry standards, which act as a major factor for the growth of the segment. Online bachelor’s degrees are becoming popular among students as many large and prestigious institutions are moving toward online degree programs on account of high-quality technical assistance in the learning experience. Enrolment for these programs is increasing YOY in public, and non-profit universities as the demand for virtual programs is growing, which is expected to bolster the growth.



Market Segmentation by Revenue Model

• Partnership

• Hybrid

• Fee Per Service

Market Segmentation by Level of Education

• Postgraduate

• Professional Certification

• Undergraduate

• Associate



Insights by Geography



In terms of revenue, North America holds the largest share. The increasing institutional demand for virtual courses and programs and the high attraction of students toward e-learning in the region are likely to increase the share of the region during the forecast period. Europe is expected to witness an increasing number of student enrollment for online degrees and high demand for premium quality online courses. In the APAC region, e-learning and educational infrastructure is witnessing a surge in demand for online courses and is likely to increase influencing market prospects. E-learning market in Latin America and MEA is expected to witness the advanced establishment of virtual courses as these countries have started to put more emphasis on e-learning standards, which is likely to bolster the market.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Nordic

• APAC

o Australia

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina



Insights by Vendors



The global online program management market is currently witnessing the intense competition among major players. As of now, the global market is dominated by global players. Several domestic players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries in APAC and Latin America, to gain more share. In addition, improving global economic conditions are likely to fuel growth, making the market an attractive time for new product launches.



Key Vendors

• Academic Partnership

• 2U

• Pearson



Other Vendors

• All Campus

• AnswerNet Education Services

• Aeon Learning

• BlackBeltHelp

• Blackboard

• CapEd

• ChinaEdu Corporation

• Collegis Education

• Elevate Higher Ed

• Elsmere Education

• Everspring

• Extension Engine

• Hellix Education

• iDesign

• Lumerit

• Quottly

• Relearnit

• Schoolguru

• Udacity

• Synergis Education

• Unicorn Training

• Apollidon Learning

• Meteor Learning

• Capabilia

• Orbis Education

• Shorelight

• CAPDM

• Emeritus

• Trilogy Education Services

• Medvarsity

• UNICAF

• Coursera

• edX

• FutureLearn

• OpenLearn



Key Market Insights

The analysis of the online program management market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2019–2025.

• Offers sizing and growth prospects of the OPM market for the forecast period 2019–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the online program management market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05840004/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.