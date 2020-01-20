Global Advanced Power Solutions for Implantable and Wearable Medical Devices Market: Focus on Power Source, Application, Battery Type, Regional Analysis, Data – Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029

Global Advanced Power Solutions for Implantable and Wearable Medical Devices Market to Reach $1. 77 Billion by 2029. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the key features of advanced power solutions which make them a better choice for powering implantable and wearable medical devices?

• What is the industry structure of the global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market?

• How did the global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market evolve, and what is its scope in the future?

• What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the key players to maintain and capture market share?

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market?

• Which are the leading companies dominating the global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market?

• What are the regulations pertaining to the global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market?

• What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market?

• How is each segment of the global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the expected revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?

• Which region carries the potential for the significant expansion of key companies for the global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market?



Global Advanced Power Solutions for Implantable and Wearable Medical Devices Market Forecast, 2019-2029

Global Advanced Power Solutions for Implantable and Wearable Medical Devices Market projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market generated $912.73 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as increasing burden of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, high demand for implantable and wearable medical devices, and increasing awareness about implantable and wearable devices.The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the opportunities that lie within its domain, which include product launches, introduction of nanotechnology in lithium-ion batteries, and increasing merger and acquisitions among the industry players.



However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth. These challenges include high prices for advanced power solutions, performance limitations of advanced power solutions across various application, and product recall.



Expert Quote

"The continued push toward affordable healthcare is also modifying the medical device market. Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) have allowed the healthcare providers to exert more downward price pressure on manufacturers, which generates opportunities for innovation. Device vendors who can modernize their manufacturing operations, and make them more efficient, can win new contracts"



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global Advanced Power Solutions for Implantable and Wearable Medical Devices Market



The global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market research provides a holistic view of global market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the batteries used in implantable and wearable medical devices. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on impact of advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable devices on various application areas, perception on the new product launches, competitive landscape, growth potential of each underlying sub-segments, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market.



Market Segmentation

The global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market segmentation (based on power source) is further segmented into lithium batteries, nickel batteries, zinc/air batteries, and others.



The global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market segmentation (based on application) is further segmented into implantable (pacemakers, ICDs, spinal cord stimulation devices, deep brain stimulation devices, vagus nerve stimulation devices, cochlear implants, and others) and wearable (smart wearables and hearing aids).



The global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market segmentation (based on battery type) is further segmented into primary batteries and secondary batteries.



Key Companies in the Global Advanced Power Solutions for Implantable and Wearable Medical Devices Market

The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the global advanced power solutions for implantable and wearable medical devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, EaglePicher Technologies, EnerSys, General Electric Company, Ilika Plc, Integer holdings corporation, Medtronic Plc, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Saft Batteries, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Tianjin Lishen Battery, and Ultralife Corporation, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

