Issued by NCRI

Iran: Posting messages, posters of Massoud Rajavi in Tehran, other cities

Tehran – Imam Ali Expressway

Tehran – Imam Ali Expressway

Uprisings will not be extinguished

Mr. Rajavi was among the last group of political prisoners freed through the efforts of the Iranian people four days after the Shah fled Iran in 1979”
— NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, January 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, January 18, 2020, on the eve of the Iranian Resistance Leader Massoud Rajavi’s freedom from the Shah’s prison on January 20, 1979, Resistance Units posted his messages and posters in several parts of Tehran, including Borzorgrahan, Imam Ali, Niayesh and University expressways, Karaj, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Gorgan, Orumiyeh, Zanjan, Sari, Semnan, Sebzevar, Tabriz, Rasht, Ahvaz, and other cities.

Imprisoned in 1971, Mr. Rajavi was among the last group of political prisoners freed through the efforts of the Iranian people four days after the Shah fled Iran in 1979.

The banners read in part, “World must know that Massoud is our leader,” “Khamenei, your demise has arrived,” “Wheels of overthrow will turn with greater speed,” “Happy Jan. 20, anniversary of the freedom of Massoud, the hope for the people and the nation,” “The flames of the uprising will not be extinguished,”, “Honored be Jan. 20, marking Massoud Rajavi’s freedom from the Shah’s jail” and “By massacring the youth, Khamenei is digging his own grave.”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
January 19, 2020

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

Iran: Posting messages, posters of Massoud Rajavi in Tehran, other cities

Distribution channels: International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Share This Story
Tehran – Imam Ali Expressway

Tehran – Imam Ali Expressway

Tehran – Abshenasan Expressway

Tehran – Abshenasan Expressway

Tehran – Abbas Abad

Tehran – Abbas Abad

Isfahan

Isfahan

Isfahan

Isfahan

Isfahan

Isfahan

Massoud Rajavi - Karaj

Massoud Rajavi - Karaj

Company Details
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise
95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Iran: Posting messages, posters of Massoud Rajavi in Tehran, other cities
Iran: Torching Qassem Soleimani’s Posters simultaneous with Khamenei’s speech in Tehran Friday prayer congregation
Iran: People of Sanandaj stage demonstration, chanting; “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Leader.”
View All Stories From This Author