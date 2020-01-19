Head of State regrets death of nationalist Beto Van-Dúnem

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 19 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Friday, in Luanda, conveyed the most felt condolences to the family of the nationalist Carlos Alberto Van-Dúnem “Beto Van-Dúnem” who died last Thursday in one of the Luanda hospital units.,

“It was with great sadness that I learnt of the death of your loved one Carlos Alberto Van-Dúnem, the nationalist who gave part of his life for liberty and independence of our country”, said the Angolan Head of State in a condolence massage, made available to ANGOP.

The Angolan statesman highlights the nationalist as a convict and fearless patriot for the defense of the Angolan people that as a result of his effort and his “Process 50” companions, could continue to enjoy the free Angolan homeland.

“With that, in the name of my family and mine as well, I want to present to the mourning family our deep regret of solidarity, being assured that this irreparable loss will continue to be painful for the family, his friends and for all that had opportunity to live with him and enjoy his knowledge”, he wished.

Born in Luanda, on 28 July 1935, “Beto Van-Dúnem”, was the first Trade Minister of Angola, after the Independence of the country, in November 1975.

